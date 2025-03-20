If you have a smartphone, laptop or tablet and do not utilize a hardwired Ethernet cable from phone to your local area network LAN for work and private calls on the phone, then you are not secure these days. This is especially true for people being covert tracked and monitored by China CCP Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS or talking about China CCP and not toting the party line (e.g. me).

ACTION: acquire a USB-c to Ethernet adapter for your eSIM enabled smartphone that is connected to your home router (not a TP Link or other nefarious Made in China hardware). Buy the adapter from your smartphone manufacturer directly (not Motorolla as that corp is CCP captured). Ensure you have a VPN always on and not enabling any VPN bypass.

Figure 1: USB-c to Ethernet adapter for use on smart phone or laptop. Best practice is to only buy from secure supply chain direct from your manufacturer.

List of References:

[1] https://www.samsung.com/us/mobile/mobile-accessories/phones/multi-port-usb-c-adapter--black-ee-p5000bbegww/