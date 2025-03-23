In 2024 Blackhat conference Apple's Wifi security flaw is exploitable and enables China CCP AI BCPS to track a person for kill. Specific risk are smart phone hot spot wifi not mentioned prior. [1]

So, how does the hack work? Basically Apple has engineered-in low wifi security, the Apple phone transmits all the local MAC addresses on wifi routers around the Apple phone. In my professional opinion by design, so that CCP AI can track people globally. Further, CCP has required Apple to have a separate subsystem and portal for China compared to the rest of the world. Why? Because CCP AI BCPS uses this system to track and murder people globally. Recall Apple’s main manufacturing site Apple City is in China so the corporation is for all intents and purposes screwed by CCP and caught in the China Trap, not to mention their hardware bionic chipsets and associated smart phone chipsets having been hacked at the hardware level by China CCP. Also, what the Blackhat 2024 presenter team failed to reveal is that ALL smart phones have a wifi hot spot mode and not all people understand that a randomized MAC address is required for this.

ACTION: enable randomized MAC address on your wifi router and if your router does not enable this or smart phone based router or cellular router, then get rid of it and switch to a smart phone or router with a randomized MAC address option.

[1] https://www.pcmag.com/news/when-wi-fi-positioning-rats-you-out-to-the-enemy