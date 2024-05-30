Cybersecurity + Neurohacking 201: How to contain an adversarial wetware spybug in-situ for removal.
Ok, so this gets into an issue where there is a synthetic biology wetware bug in your body (nanotech based) and it keeps trying to reconnect into your optogenetic system. How to stop it?
So, someone contaminated you intentionally or unintentionally with synthetic biology wetware spybug. You figured out that calcium-disodium-EDTA chelation, consumpition of garlic, onions and cilantro help to reduce the wetware “neural lace” and associated subsystems comprised of mesogens: nemetic crystals, graphenes, quantum dots and self replicating nanotechnology.
