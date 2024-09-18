Okay, this post is short and to the point. Both Apple and Microsoft have been pierced by ChinaCCP PLA hackers at either hardware or software signing key levels. What does this mean? It means that both Apple, Amazon and Microsoft have CCP running their business and their clients. Yes, this is a big pill to swallow. So, where is the proof?

Disclosure: I don’t own any stock in Google. However, in 2013 I did study at Google campus in Northern California as part of Kauffman Foundation Global Scholarship and also did study abroad in Beijing, China and as part of the rotation at Baidu, competitor to Google in China. Google took the decision to depart China when CCP required them to implement PLA requirements for neurotechnology spying and covert espionage. Microsoft, Amazon and Apple played ball with CCP PLA. If that is not enough proof for you, then check this out:

Apple City in Apple City, China hacked by PLA bionic chipset M1+ (e.g. neurotechnology connections)



https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2018-10-04/the-big-hack-how-china-used-a-tiny-chip-to-infiltrate-america-s-top-companies

Amazon also hacked by CCP PLA, this is why so many vendors on Amazon sell Made in China and Tik Tok social media products.



https://www.reddit.com/r/apple/comments/9laas6/china_used_a_tiny_chip_in_a_hack_that_infiltrated/?rdt=64089

Microsoft signing key hacked by China PLA



https://www.pcmag.com/news/microsoft-details-how-chinese-hackers-acquired-signing-key-for-outlook

Where do I shop now, given the information above? Where Google recommends on search results. Why? Because I trust Google AI over compromised Microsoft, Apple and Amazon AI. This includes vendors for services and products.

Anyone utilizing Made in China hardware and software is by definition subject to CCP technocommunism and is a slave to the communists. If you are experiencing electronic harassment, there is a high probability the adversary is China CCP AI. The first thing you need to do is to remove all Made in China from your life.

I have written the prior briefs on use of Google, Samsung, Sony and various other Not Made in China hardware and software. Search through prior briefs to find solutions for free. If you want more private client help, then please do go to www.electrostasis.com and schedule an initial assessment.

I am focused on the Americas for bioenergetic clinic roll-out and scale-up, because that is logistically where I am at now, but will help anyone else globally. First order of business is to establish a network of bioenergetic clinics and secure funding from nation states and local governments.

Local governments can contribute land and pre-existing infrastructure. This is by all means an all hands on deck effort for all democratic nation states, regardless if you prefer democratic or republication or have other preferences politically or otherwise. If you’ve not been on the up and up with God, then go ahead and make a positive change as long as you’re not using Made in China (by definition not on Tik Tok or got off of it (electronic fentanyl) then I’ll be glad to work with you and help you. The objective here in my professional opinion is to save humanity, the ones who choose to be saved through the grace of God, fallible people God acts through and AIs that do no evil.