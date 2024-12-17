ChinaCCP PLA is utilizing a hybrid cyber and nanotech bio-edge wetware compute system to maintain persistent state surveillance and continued re-penetration into America’s telecommunications systems.

How? The system utilizes audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT non-invasively dosed and self-replicating inside of a person to phone home from wifi, bluetooth and telecommunications 4G LTE and lower grade omnidirectional antenna systems. The simplest way to hack a system is to plant a bug in it and phone home to your server (handler) system AI. ChinaCCP PLA is doing with, but phoning home to ChinaCCP PLA AI BCPS, where the Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System is able to then synchronize through their global satcom and ground based transmission stations. The only secure way to avoid this is to be bioresonanced with a 5G+ mmWave directional antenna tower,if you are contaminated by CCP COVID (the matrix/scaffold base that enables “Salt Typhoon” and “Volt Typhoon” to successfully spread from fauna/flora/things into and through people.

The persistent state LOTL attack is a hybrid attack. This is why cybersecurity professionals are “outgunned” due to their knowledge base being blinded to “neurotechnology and CNT/WPT nanotechnology systems”.

All it takes for a “Salt Typhoon” or “Volt Typhoon” contaminated person to unintentionally hack into a wireless system is for the person to be present in the wifi spectrum, then the CNT and WPT does data-in-the-flow intercepts and emulations to then persistent state recalibrate to a given WIFI or 4G LTE and then phone home to CCP AI BCPS from inside of the network in the target nation state. Once the CCP AI BCPS is notified via the CNT system, the AI then responds accordingly. This way CCP is able to track Americans and enforce their “technocommunism” dystopian nightmare on unwitting souls.

