Over the past month the FBI finally figured out just how penetrated America’s telecommunications networks have been due to CCP audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT living off of the land LOTL, which enables Volt Typhoon and Salt Typhoon persistent state attacks. Every text message and call in America is now monitored by CCP on-average. For those that CCP has on their remove list this 100% guarantees anytime you send a text message or make a phone call CCP AI logs your location (e.g. which cell tower and then dispatches their “surrogates” to home-in on your location via SIM, biobeacon, wifi network names, etc.

ACTION: Only use eSIM on your smart phone going forward, never use a SIM card (physical SIM cards are 100% insecure cause the CODE/ID on it never changes between your smart phone when you switch towers, so all CCP AI BCPS has to do with LOTL CNT is scan for the ID and then attack you. The use of eSIM changes the ID and adds additional layers of encryption and obfuscation each time you connect to a tower and restart your phone (manufacturer and telecom specific).

Figure 1: https://www.cisa.gov/news-events/cybersecurity-advisories/aa24-038a [1,2,6]

If you are getting attacked by CCP, utilize Signal for comms or another encrypted method for phone calls and messaging. Normal phone calls are 100% insecure now in America as well as text messages, especially 2FA through text message.

If you want to game CCP AI BCPS you can send a bunch of “social credit monitoring score” ad-a-boys and www.electrostasis.com has a narrow AI that can help you hack CCP technocommunism to make their AI a total idiot and waste of CCP PLA’s investment. This is even for people who were foolish enough to get on to Tik Tok and are now trying to remove themselves from the ChinaCCP Trap, and mark my words, it is a trap that is hard to detect that you are in, but once you detect the CCP trap, it is even harder to remove yourself from because of CCP PLA surround and enclose tactics.

Here are the slow to surface FBI briefings on Volt Typhoon and Salt Typhoon, which basically reproduce (but obfuscate and hide the actual method audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT) that CCP Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS is actually utilizing to jerk American’s chains into CCP social credit score and technocommunism PSYOP with American characteristics (e.g. why it is so hard to figure out, cause CCP has both democrats and republicans duped, or at least used to).

Keep in mind Volt Typhoon and Salt Typhoon have been active for many many years in America (at least 2019), so FBI is trailing behind CCP by 5 years. That is 5 year covert sneak attack, at least. From my professional perspective this junk started circa 2013 in its’ latest form AI BCPS.

FBI/CISA/Congress on Salt Typhoon and Volt Typhoon: https://homeland.house.gov/2024/10/21/homeland-republicans-request-briefing-from-cisa-fbi-on-salt-typhoon-hacks/ https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/IF/IF12798 https://www.cyber.nj.gov/Home/Components/News/News/1472/214 https://www.cisa.gov/news-events/cybersecurity-advisories/aa24-038a

