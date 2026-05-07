Here is what the BRAIN parasite being removed looks like external via frequency attack, resistance attack, HER and ROS attack with DNA-TX H-field and associated techniques to push it out of the BRAIN.

Figure 0: Decontamination.ai

You can clearly see the BRAIN parasite does a surround and enclose on the human brain and data-in-the-flows all Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications as well as the 5G national security biosurveillance system to deceive America and NATO via quantum nanotech interrupts via bioweapon basis that is magnetic and continues to re-build when a person transits within their local environment, even after decontamination (e.g. removal of the mass via magnetic vortex skyrmion unit). Cause the bioweapon’s magnetic core is in the middle of the brain and continues to rebuild and grow layer by layer linked to The Dragon Red Communist China and Enemy of the State neurotechnology and associated “implants” and parasites.

The average person will think this is a “burn” when it is NOT. The material being removed is a different diaelectric constant and synthetic in nature, not natural biological tissue, but a combination of bio and nanotech in a synthetic biology fusion.

Increasing the frequency and dosing with ozone and hydrogenated water (e.g. hydrogen added to the water) with lemon, vitamin c, calcium-disodium-edta, DNA-TX H-field, diamagnetic frequencies & force field is removing the magnetic nanotech parasite. Without the diamagnetic force field, the removal was not proceeding as rapidly, I added a diamagnetic force field after figuring out how that works about a week ago and the BRAIN parasite is now being pushed out.

After this material is removed, soaking in clean salt water is required that is ozonated or has chlorine dioxide solution CDS tablets added by Saffrax, to dissolve the hardened bioweapon nanotech gunk pushed out of the BRAIN that was an act-of-terrorism dosed into me by enemies of the state, enemies to America’s sovereignty.

Here is what the BRAIN parasite looks like when removed non-invasively from the human brain:

Figure 1a: Brain parasite by Red Communist China called Smart Gu Worm or Xi Magic Weapon or IEEE 1906.1 bionanotechnology

Figure 1b: Red Communist China BRAIN parasite, bionanoweapon being pushed out of the BRAIN, notice the surround-and-enclose around the brain as it wraps the biological brain with the nanobioweapon that data-in-the-flows the Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications and 5G. In fact the material grows faster in 5G than non-5G. I added a diamagnetic force field transmitter that is pushing this material out faster, which is why you can observe it at macroscale now, in addition to prior PEMF H-field based DNA-TX and magnetic vortex skyrmion.

This photograph is from yesterday, before I used the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit to clear-up my right eye from the bioweapon material (I placed it on back of head and let it run for an hour and it removed the intentional enemy of the state contamination)… Now my right eye works again, this is invasive tech, Red Communist China Smart Gu Worm that is IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications enabled with quantum interrupt.

Figure 2: Photograph from yesterday without the use of magnetic vortex skyrmion to pull the bioweapon contamination from my God given body, the nanobioweapon pushed out from brain was moving into my right eye swelling it up.

Figure 3: top of head view.

I drink very clean water, distilled with a stainless steel water distiller system and then either ozonate it or run it through a hydrogen system from Japan called “Holy Water” that is based upon Lourdes’ France healing water.

Drinking vitamin C daily with lemon helps. Dairy and milk products make the parasite grow faster, so vegetable juices are preferred. Avoid DAIRY if you have this weapon in your body, it makes it worse. I’ ve tested this out to confirm several times at least and DAIRY makes the bioweapon grow faster than non-dairy. Use of vegetable juices only with lemon and vitamin c helps significantly.

Ozone is required to degrade the bioweapon via headbag and ear insufflation. Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment HBOT in combination with ozone is preferred if NOT required, I’m testing without HBOT for the time being, but will add it back in as I isolate the mass-based inputs required to degrade the parasite faster.

When the parasite grows, I get brain fog. When I fast and go non-dairy, non-meat and chelate the brain fog goes away. The parasite grows when you eat. Brushing teeth daily with ultrasonic, peppermint based toothpaste is required with oregano and lemon essential oils.

Red Communist China and Enemies of the State are slow-killing Americans with this weapon and using them as Anchors to Increase the DRAG and slow-down American innovation by dumbing down the minds and making people undependable… this is the DRAGON at work via Red Communist China.