Here is how a basic decontamination and shield install, that is practical and affordable for people works and looks like. Anyone in cybersecurity or information technology space should study this configuration closely and replicate it. The cost is minimal, but required these days.

What’s changed in the cybersecurity and information technology fields is the global precision deployment of “splinter cell” quantum magnetic nanobiochem by China CCP PLA’s invisible arsenal that utilizes nanotechnology as the asymmetric attack vector to invade computer networks and perform Bio Denial of Service DoS and Nanobiochem Denial of Service DoS attacks.

The first step of a contaminated site is to pull and burn all computer hardware and electronics devices. Then clean and salt the space to decontaminate it.

Electronic hardware configuration:

Internet modem hardwired fed through a UPS surge protector device with coaxial data cable in and out through the UPS surge protector circuitry. Disable 2.4 GHz and only use 5.0 GHz … 2.4 GHz is harmful to biological cellular communications. Fact. Ensure the equipment is NOT on the ground, but elevated off of the ground by a wooden insulator. Utilize shielded networking cable, high quality. Connect all TVs and devices, laptops, computers and anything else security related hard-wired and not wireless through a security appliance. I prefer to work with pfSense out of Austin, TX, but there are others that are not China CCP PLA MSS infiltrated. Military works with pfSense and in the company and understands contamination risks very well. Install an air purification system with NO wireless and a plasma tech to destroy pathogens as well as HEPA filtration. DO NOT TURN OFF THE AIR FILTRATION ever. Install a salt lamp with at least 20 watt bulb in it not LED adjacent to the home networking equipment and DO NOT TURN OFF THE LAMP ever. UVa/b light on at all timeswith UVc sequence when no people are around for cleaning. C60 fullerene to stabilize EMF fields Longitudinal wave transmitter to ensure local “seeds” are grown with healthy life giving patterns to counter certain EMF spectrum field emissions.

Figure 1: An illustration of the light parable. Salt and light required for “seeds” to grow. Now humanity knows that this includes nanotechnology seed crystals. The longitudinal wave transmitters are the modern day version of the “harp”

Private client services available for these types of fielded services with protocols, installs, best practices and associated countermeasures.