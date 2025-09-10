Decontamination on-average takes 2-3 years, per Robert McCreight, retired U.S. Army Intelligence at National Defense University NDU. Robert helped Reactwell's founder, Brandon Iglesias, initially start to decontaminate and understand the importance of timeliness to decontaminate once contamination detected. If decontamination is not completed in a timely manner the invasive quantum magnetic nanobiochem can take a person over and assasinate their organic body, just like a parasitic vine can take over a plant, shrub or tree. Robert continued to publish work regarding China's invisible nanotechnology arsenal deployed globally and stealing wealth, intellectual property and conducting BIO Denial of Service DoS attacks imprisoning a person within their own body to be CCP compliant. In 2024 Robert published a Nipah Virus Gain of Function GoF virus report detailing with China's PLA MSS working under CCP elite families was up to and then on U.S. dirt met an untimely death (e.g. assasinated by invisible nanotech arsenal weaponry Living Off Of The Land LOTL). While I was connected to a BMI doing DoD and DoE Prime work for USG, China CCP PLA and proxy international terrorists that expanded their cyberhacking into nanobiochem hacking attacked me and my family in 2022, but I was dosed at least as early as 2010-2013 per conversation with Robert McCreight with an enemy of the state AI BCPS system that violates national sovereignty. My work with BP Macondo was cited by China’s National Oil Corporation and most likely when I got nanotech tagged and monitored like a deer with a transponder, just that the quantum nanobiochem tags are more advanced. I also studied at Tsinghua University as part of a study-abroad international rotation in China, EU:France and Argentina.

Therefore, to answer common questions that I receive directly from emails at help@reactwell.com:

How long does it take? up to 2 to 3 years and the procedure is both at a distance and local, and listed under Private Client Services. Keep in mind with contamination, it is the "wild west" per say and there are no guarantees that decontamination will work, but for those that are able to successfully decontaminate it takes on-average 2 to 3 years for normal functionality and recovery as the human body's biological tissues were infiltrated by enemy of the state or enemy of your group/family with computer mesogen crystal circuitry that may or may not be magnetic and grew internal to your body through the tissues, so you can't just rip the electronic in-situ non-invasively dosed nanotech out, as it will destroy your organs and tissues, so you have to disassemble the nanotech internal and then remove it while minimally damaging any biological tissues and then repairing biological tissues starved of oxygen and nutrients, removing parasites and biofilms that established a toe-hold in the low oxygenated to anerobic parts of the body and then removing the debris, managing the herxheimer reactions and then repairing the body from the DNA cellular level back up to macroscale.



Cost with Private Client Services is $5,000 for copper up to $10,000 for silver per month and then consumables on your end for 2 to 3 years and then equipment required if you do not have access to the equipment can be up to $200,000 USD in total. The gold Private Client Services is turn-key and takes care of the consumables, equipment, protocols, etc. for you to have on-site decontamination for you and your family/organization utilizing the most current and effective decontamination equipment known to humanity. This is the equipment that militaries and intelligence communities utilize to decontaminate, not available to the public or civilians.

