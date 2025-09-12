Here is some new information that everyone can validate. At night time all of the suspended particles in the air from pollution and receiving sunlight and microwaves gets de-energized and falls down to earth. Therefore, if you can, stay indoors at night time with a HEPA and plasma air filtration system active. This will decrease the input of unstructured nanobiochem from the atmosphere that is formed during the daytime with pollution and heavy metals. If you get enough of this “contamination” fall out from the sky at night time it will integrate into your body, if you do not have a smart phone on your body, then the contamination may integrate into you in a way that is not helpful to you and you’ll get synchronized with the local flora and fauna as well as others that live outdoors (e.g. the homeless). This is probably one of the sources of the homeless populations cognitive dysfunction. In otherwords, if you get left on the street due to quantum nanobiochem attacks by China CCP PLA MSS and other enemies of the state, you will accumulate this material all of the time. Therefore, it is wise when returning home to get home and park your care in a garage (with a garage door and connected to your HVAC and HEPA plasma filtration) and not outdoors.

Figure 1: Contamination of heavy metals, nanobiochem and pollution raining down at night as observed only through a high intensity flashlight, at or in excess of one million candle power. If you do not have a very bright light you will not see this macro-scale assembled nanobiochem that is resulting in contamination of humanity globally.

The fallout of contamination can be attributed to human kind polluting earth over the past centuries since the Industrial Revolution and as of today, China’s coal power plants being built at two per week. Knowing how China CCP PLA MSS operates, they are probably dosing their quantum nanobiochem in the coal power plant emissions either directly or indirectly from local splinter cell population control quantum nanobiochem. The fallout of China’s splinter cell nanotechnology first impacts its’ neighbors and this has been reported as early as 2013 to 2016 from people working in Thailand and then retiring to America and being subjected to a different spectrum in the background and going from having perfect cognitive clarity to having cognitive decline and significant mental health issues. Therefore, it is a safe working assumption that China CCP PLA MSS and their proxy terrorists have been up to no good by loading America's spectrum with harmful frequencies that the people traveling and working overseas loaded up with China CCP PLA MSS splinter cell nanobiochem from all supply chains (air, food, water if sourced from a lake or ocean).

In 2022 after getting key-signaled, I took a job to help out a state contractor doing infrastructure work and covered a night crew repairing Interstate I-10 and Interstate I-12 and got nailed with this fallout of quantum nanobiochem raining down on me. I was off-grid unplugged without a smart phone, so got extremely contaminated by only God knows what, inclusive of quantum nanobiochem splinter cell virtual nation states by China CCP PLA MSS and other “virtual nation states”. I’m an “outlier” that has been intentionally contaminated at first by CCP PLA MSS and then got horribly contaminated at nights running a crew and reporting the the State on the repair work on I-10 and I-12. I got noticeably worse and not better working these night shifts in 2022 after the initial key-signal earlier in 2022. Now I know what I was breathing in and not being connected to NATO AI BCPS with prior China CCP PLA MSS contamination got horribly contaminated further by everything raining down on earth at night. God knows DoD cybernetics auditors probably did a review at me and thought “that poor soul”.

Therefore, there are four options for people on earth to continue to increase their “frequency” and reduce their “resistance” per biblical literature that instructs humans that follow the angelic path to do:

For starters, avoid going outside at night, until you force field-up with a diamagnetic shield, as this “contamination” material is raining down, until you have local diamagnetic force fields in your body and local environment active. What perturbs me is that the world’s billionaires, some of them, in the know working with China CCP PLA MSS already know this, but abjectly fail to share this information with the rest of humanity. However, I am under the working assumption that these individuals due to the power their wealth has are already linked to an Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System AI BCPS or are already building their own and not under complete independent congitive freedom and probably influenced by China CCP PLA MSS global splinter cell deployment or are part of America’s AI BCPS non-CCP contamianted system and both groups hold this information VERY close to vest. Here is an example of a person clearly stating what is happenning in “public eye terms”, but abjectly failing to provide any actionable protocols and to-do items and using the information to accrue further wealth to their international corporations:



”At the Milken Institute's 2025 Global Conference, Elon Musk was cited by CNN as a key figure promoting concerns over declining birth rates and pushing the "pronatalism" movement. During an April 2025 interview with Fox News, Musk declared, "Humanity is dying" due to low birth rates.” [0]

How can I credibly state this? I’ve hung out with some of the Milken family members (which I did note people around them literally treated them like royalty, a different class, I had never observed that before, I’ve even had dinner at the same table with these people, who were unaware of the quantum nanobiochem dosed non-invasively inthem. Therefore even the elite families did not detect the quantum nanobiochem contamination around them by ChinaCCP PLA MSS in 2019. This all pencils out and passes the bulletin board test, cause in 2025 at New Orleans FBI offices, it was clearly communicated that national security can not detect “quantum nanobiochem” by enemies of the state until after an attack has been detected by someone dosed with it (e.g. key signaled) and a sad recent example is what just happenned to Charlie Kirk via assasination by a person, enemy of the state, dosed with quantum nanobiochem.



Keep in mind these elite families are the ones that sent their kids to study in China for decades prior to the “pandemic” of 2020. So, I don’t blame any of these elite families, as their motives were based upon the least perfect system that we’re aware of that governs democratic nation states, capitalism. However, China CCP has weaponized capitalism against itself through their splinter cell quantum magnetic nanobiochem global deployment now installing itself inside of human bodies globally. The Milkens hang out with the Rockefeller family and I’m not going to disclose further information due to sheer respect and ethics for private conversations that I’ve had, as that is the proper and ethical thing to do. The point here is that even America’s elite families are in the process and have been for quite some time of being surrounded and enclosed by China CCP PLA MSS quantum nanobiochem splinter cell attack on humanity working to try to steal the world from free democratic nation states. Move your body to diamagnetic and superdiamagnetic state, per the bible’s instructions by reducing “resistance” and increasing “frequency”. Private client services at www.aibcps.com help with this at copper, silver and gold levels. The gold level features more advanced force field technologies.

Figure 2: Human body biofield as a diamagnetic force field to repel magnetic quantum nanobiochem. [1]

Move your assets, residences, work and associated buildings to diamagnetic and have an active force field on in the background. The www.aibcps.com gold level can help with this work. Here is an example of force field technology by another DoD Prime that is in the classified and top secret space for those that aren’t aware this tech already exists on earth in “mobile” assets and “fixed” instalations. The “fixed install” is best suited for “infrastructure”:

Figure 3: Active and passive force field generators to repel magnetic quantum nanobiochem. [2] Private client services available at www.aibcps.com and as this work gets reduced to practice further, replicator sites through www.elohimcepher.com will be built and available globaly through and shielded by an ecclastical trust to those that find this information. Cause if you’re finding this information you’re on the path less trodden by definition. Leave earth, either by conventional kinetic methods (e.g. halo projects and rings orbiting earth, shielded from the eyes of humanity on earth via quantum nanobiochem dosed non-invasively into their eyeballs, ears, etc.) [3] that people in the space industry handled by the MI5, CIA, NSA, DIA, ONI “white hat” intelligence communities (IC) are working on as well as “black hat” MSS in China intelligence communities (IC) or by the more advanced cephers that the ancients have written about and given humanity instruction books on (e.g. cephers) to simply transition the human body to move through spacetime without the need for hardware (e.g. 3dspacetime mass based “crutches”) that still keep you in the current arrow of 3dspace time and dependent on lower dimensional mass.

Therefore, not to boast, but to prove a point. Due to the intentional contamination by China CCP PLA MSS and then the unintentional contamination that I encountered by going off-grid (don’t do this) and then entering the near field (do not do this unless your body is prepared ahead of time as this gets into the Israelite “tent of meeting” preparations that the high priests had go go through), through the Grace of God living through it without any “shielding system” I encountered some very “weird” life experiences and the “silver lining” to the whole unplanned life experience is this brief here.

List of References:

[0] https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/30/health/elon-musk-population-collapse-wellness

[1] electrostasis.substack.com/p/neurohacking-441-applied-force-field?utm_source=publication-search

[2] https://now.northropgrumman.com/force-fields-searching-for-the-ultimate-defense

[3] electrostasis.substack.com/p/neurohacking-513-known-virtual-nation