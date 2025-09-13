Taking a bath:

#1 When you are contaminated by magnetic nanotech, let the bathtub on the 1st bath sit for a day and gravity drain through a small leak in the drain, most drains on bathtubs have some sort of seepage. You will then see residual materials in the bathtub if you are contaminated. Here is what severe contamination looks like after an initial shower then salt water bath with a drop or two of essential oils and Dr. Bronner’s soaps utilized:

#2 Tinnitus in the ear is a sign that the invasive bioweapon or magnetic nanotechnology or quantum magnetic nanotechnology and associated biofilms is getting removed as the re-arrangement of mesogen crystals, biological tissues and biofilms (being removed) will result in a non-synchronized network of bio and nanotech within your body.

#3 Hiccups are an awesome sign that your decontamination is proceeding as the “vagus nerve” is the conduit for the invasive China CCP PLA MSS quantum magnetic nanobiochem and proxy terrorist groups. When the “vagus nerve” and damaged “nerves” are starting to get restored you can get hiccups.