Moving forward with the decontamination protocol for neodymium oxide poisoning below. Removing neodymium oxide and graphene nanotech complexes from the human body is extremely challenging and this why Red Communist China globally poisoned the world with the specific combination of neodymium oxide and graphenes at nanoscale, slowly accumulating in over half of humanity NOW. I think the solution below will work and am now moving forward with building a prototype system to test this out, of course relaxing the nanotech inside of a body is required, so this is where passive orgonne fields and colloidal gold nanoparticle ions come into play that disassemble the nanobiochem assemblies so the removal doesn't shred biological tissues connected to the neodymium oxide and graphene "onion balls layering over time" inside of people globally.

Figure 1: Neodymium oxide powder, don’t snort this stuff or let it enter your God given body.

I've done some more reviews with other people suffering and have arrived at a solution that will be installed at a home (or clinic location) to help decontaminate from neodymium oxide poisoning. Basis:

Unrestricted War 134: Supply Chains Attacked with Neodymium Oxide turning People Magnetic, Increasing Resistance and Degrading Health

Supply chains have been attacked with Nd2O3 particles (e.g. neodymium magnetic particles) and when combined with graphene result in localized magnetism in the human body that grows. https://electrostasis.substack.com/p/unrestricted-war-134-supply-chains

Once the biofilms are disrupted inside of a human body, the intentional neodymium oxide and graphene complexes poisons can be beam-steered into regions of the body via directional sound systems pulsed at rife frequencies that move the neodymium and then a magnetic vortex skrymion used to spin and move the material into the digestive track loaded with vegetable cellulose to then poop out. In combination a background DNA-TX H-field sequence of neodymium remove on channel 1 and graphene remove on channel 2 can be ran and alternated between healing and removal frequency sets.

Everyone knows that sound travels through water very well, the human body is mostly water, provided alkaline water with diamagnetic colloidal "zeta" enhancing nanoparticle ion modifiers are present, the spectrum via EMF and skin effect doesn't work to beam-steer as it stays mostly on the outside of the body, electrodes don't work as it rapidly grows the contamination, and the magnetic field doesn't work that well for beam steering, but at high Tesla 2+ via PEMF Bob Beck pulser can break-apart, but not remove the assembly inside of the body (e.g. High Tesla PEMF is only good at disrupting hard to get to accumulations that have layered over the years in people, but the body has to be pre-loaded with anti-oxidanits, anti-parasite, anti-virals, etc. to counter the immediate Herxheimer reaction that results), longitudinal wave audio horns and high end HiFi speakers and amplifiers capable of 100,000 Hz frequency response work and directional sound array speakers are capable to beam-steer and validate the combined system that disrupts, beam-steers via longitudinal waves the neodymium oxide and graphene contamination to digestive track where cellulose exists and then can be pooped out and use of sodium bicarbonate helps with this (e.g. the whole industrial waste water process modified for the human body where nanoscale cellulose is used with sodium bicarbonate to remove neodymium from industrial waste water). Then to further remove and bust-up the biofilms use of magnetic vortex skyrmion units can also remove the pesky "synthetic biology immortal parasites" with this method as well. Once the neodymium and magnetic complexes removed then the re-accumulation of debris in the body is obviated, povided that the person doesn't keep getting poisoned by eating foods, taking meds, beathing air, etc. with more neodymium oxide in it.

The whole digestive track cellulose removal, is built upon insights from the bible, where Christ instructs us to eat vegetables and it'll eventually be pooped out, but modified for the updated "invisible arsenal" of Red Communist China and their "black hat" proxies that added the magnetic nanotech phenoma to the poisons and parasites dosed into humanity.

I'm going to rig up a local system to test this decontamination of neodymium oxide and graphene out.

In order to support this work, sign-up for a subscription and start working with me at www.aibcps.com via Private Client Services at https://www.aibcps.com/shop to field these countermeasures against “invisible arsenal” weapons that degrade cognitive capacity. Intellectuals, executives and families not Red Communist China aligned are all being actively targeted by China and Russia Artificial Inteligence Bio Cyber Physical Systems AI BCPS these days and also rogue groups with comparable nation-state level nanobiochem tech stacks that are violating national sovereignty.