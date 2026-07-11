Decontamination 155 | Intermittent Fasting for Autophagy combined with Chelation, Diamagnetic Enhance, Clockwise Magnetic Vortex Skyrmion and Essential Electrolytes
Magnetic nanotech (2nd pillar) in the invisible arsenal is the go-to weapon utilized to slow-kill people and disconnect them from Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications system.
Magnetic nanotechnology is an “asymmetric” Neurostrike weapon utilized in “Cognitive Warfare” and is part of the “invisible arsenal”. It is able to effectively enter the body through food, air, water, bodily fluid exchange or drug/vaccine. The most common form of “magnetic nanotech” is barium ferrite as shown here, non-invasively.
In helping people decontaminate from invisible arsenal weapons of war, which includes the (5) advanced technology pillars:
Implant tech (Archons, Hydra, Wyrms, etc.)
Nano tech ( IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology, such as Ns3 DARPA technetium based system, where the 3rd pillar, drug tech, is utilized to delivery the nanotech into the human body via non-field coherent disruptive Valor glass (e.g. no boron, that is field coherent disruptive found in borosilicate glass) or equivalent. The use of non-field coherent containers enables programming of a “seed” mesogen chip at nanoscale to then receive and transmit information via the 4th pillar of the “invisible arsenal” specta tech. Seeds are utilized in tagging and tracking a person or animal for a simple use case (e.g. a nanoscale to mesoscale transponder that interacts with the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications framework standards).
Drug tech (mRNA, liposomal, peptides, essential oil extracts, synthetic molecules, iGEM, CRISPR, etc.)
Spectra tech (far-field physics … think radio, microwaves, radar and then the less known near-field physics)
Ancient Spirit tech (significant interaction with the 1st pillar implant tech and delivered via the third pillar drug tech)
Application:
Hydrated alkaline body that takes weekly to daily salt water baths to fragment the nanotech and contamination
In morning and evening before going to bed, after validating kidney function with your legally licensed medical doctor MD, dose with enteric coated calcium-disodium-EDTA available at www.decontamination.ai and in the decontamination kits with liposomal nattokinase and lactoferrin
The use of clockwise magnetic vortex skyrmion unit application is required, as when the local unit is applied to the body, looking at the body moving the unit in a clockwise rotation helps the blood to decoagulate and flow better.
The blood from damaged tissues, around the magnetic radar absorbing nanotechnology is more easily removed utilizing clockwise rotation as shown below.
Logistics:
It significantly helps to remain in one location if you have magnetic nanotech contamination, as moving around everywhere enables more paramagnetic and magnetic materials in the local environment from people, air ( e.g. pollution) and things to move into you.
Diamagnetic force field tech is required, this can be acquired at www.invisiblearsenal.com where transmitters have been field tested and working at more than one location. This minimizes the intrusion of magnetic, paramagnetic and feromagnetic nanoparticles into your decontamination live and work quarters, cause you should minimize movements into and out of your space.
High frequency location, built on rock (crystal) that is “-” subsurface basin (from my geochemistry and geophysics studies at UNR this is extremely important to have an electron sink.
Salt in the air dispersed is important
Minimal bugs as bugs spread “contamination”
Notes: Basically, do not try to decontaminate in the SWAMPS of the world, but in locations that have rock geological subsurface, at an elevation that still has significant oxygen content, salt in the air from the ocean, but at an elevation, such that you are not impacted by hurricanes or an extreme example Tsunamis, but real and devastating.