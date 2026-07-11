Magnetic nanotechnology is an “asymmetric” Neurostrike weapon utilized in “Cognitive Warfare” and is part of the “invisible arsenal”. It is able to effectively enter the body through food, air, water, bodily fluid exchange or drug/vaccine. The most common form of “magnetic nanotech” is barium ferrite as shown here, non-invasively.

Figure 1: Barium Ferrite crystals removed from the BRAIN of a person non-invasively utilizing protocols and tools developed independently by Reactwell, a DoD/DoW and DoE PRIME with successful track record, that was poisoned in 2022 and then reverse engineered the “invisible arsenal”. Services available at www.decontamination.ai and www.invisiblearsenal.com with useful information on the Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System AIBCPS platforms at www.aibcps.com

In helping people decontaminate from invisible arsenal weapons of war, which includes the (5) advanced technology pillars:

Implant tech (Archons, Hydra, Wyrms, etc.) Nano tech ( IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology, such as Ns3 DARPA technetium based system, where the 3rd pillar, drug tech, is utilized to delivery the nanotech into the human body via non-field coherent disruptive Valor glass (e.g. no boron, that is field coherent disruptive found in borosilicate glass) or equivalent. The use of non-field coherent containers enables programming of a “seed” mesogen chip at nanoscale to then receive and transmit information via the 4th pillar of the “invisible arsenal” specta tech. Seeds are utilized in tagging and tracking a person or animal for a simple use case (e.g. a nanoscale to mesoscale transponder that interacts with the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications framework standards). Drug tech (mRNA, liposomal, peptides, essential oil extracts, synthetic molecules, iGEM, CRISPR, etc.) Spectra tech (far-field physics … think radio, microwaves, radar and then the less known near-field physics) Ancient Spirit tech (significant interaction with the 1st pillar implant tech and delivered via the third pillar drug tech)

Application:

Hydrated alkaline body that takes weekly to daily salt water baths to fragment the nanotech and contamination In morning and evening before going to bed, after validating kidney function with your legally licensed medical doctor MD, dose with enteric coated calcium-disodium-EDTA available at www.decontamination.ai and in the decontamination kits with liposomal nattokinase and lactoferrin The use of clockwise magnetic vortex skyrmion unit application is required, as when the local unit is applied to the body, looking at the body moving the unit in a clockwise rotation helps the blood to decoagulate and flow better.



The blood from damaged tissues, around the magnetic radar absorbing nanotechnology is more easily removed utilizing clockwise rotation as shown below.

Figure 2: Damaged tissues with blood removed with iron being pulled out and then separation of the iron and the barium ferrite (loose) with other metals complexed towards the motor of the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit. The black material is the “barium ferrite”. If you are intersted in a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit then go to www.decontamination.ai to schedule an initial consult as the unit by itself will not resolve a magnetic nanotech poisoning, it has to be complimented with working decontamination protocols for the specific issue at hand. Figure 3: Barium Ferrite and metal complexes removed non-invasively from the BRAIN of a person after following decontamination.ai protocol with tools, supplements, lifestyle changes (temporary until the magnetic attractor material reduced below critical mass) and frequency tech.

Logistics:

It significantly helps to remain in one location if you have magnetic nanotech contamination, as moving around everywhere enables more paramagnetic and magnetic materials in the local environment from people, air ( e.g. pollution) and things to move into you. Diamagnetic force field tech is required, this can be acquired at www.invisiblearsenal.com where transmitters have been field tested and working at more than one location. This minimizes the intrusion of magnetic, paramagnetic and feromagnetic nanoparticles into your decontamination live and work quarters, cause you should minimize movements into and out of your space. High frequency location, built on rock (crystal) that is “-” subsurface basin (from my geochemistry and geophysics studies at UNR this is extremely important to have an electron sink. Salt in the air dispersed is important Minimal bugs as bugs spread “contamination”

Notes: Basically, do not try to decontaminate in the SWAMPS of the world, but in locations that have rock geological subsurface, at an elevation that still has significant oxygen content, salt in the air from the ocean, but at an elevation, such that you are not impacted by hurricanes or an extreme example Tsunamis, but real and devastating.