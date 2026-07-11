In order to decontaminate magnetic nanotech poisoning, or any type of pollutant for that matter that is based upon unhealthy metals (e.g. heavy metals, magnetic metallic crystals, etc) one should focus on maintaining and strengthening the diamagnetic metals in their body (copper, silver, gold, bismuth, zinc), maintaining healthy levels of essential electrolytes and consuming foods with healthy silica levels, but not heavy metals (e.g. watch out for arsenic in almonds) and barium, berylium and aluminum in air pollution.

The protocol below, utilizes a “contrarian” approach that is a value decontamination protocol:

Figure 1: Brandon Iglesias at laboratory working on sustainable fuels and chemicals, part of Reactwell’s nanotechnology platform for distributed jet fuel and ordnance. The work at Reactwell, in nano, materials science and spectra, positioned Brandon Iglesias to enter the decontamination technology domain within the “invisible arsenal” due to nanotech being the 2nd pillar of the invisible arsenal. The invisible arsenal is comprised of (1) implant tech (2) nano tech (3) drug tech (4) spectra tech and (5) ancient spirit tech

Decontamination.ai’s Contrarian Protocol by Brandon Iglesias, a scientist & engineer that has received honorariums from Universities such as USC's Viterbi School of Engineering:

In order to keep this work sustainable, the protocol requires a membership to these briefs. Please kindly consider a founding membership if this information helps you and others.

I also review why the nanoscale zeolite works over other zeolites, cause there is a lot of confusion regarding zeolites and contamination. Some zeolites further grow contamination, while a select few made correctly and taken at the correct time per protocol help degrade contamination faster.