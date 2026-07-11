Decontamination 166 | Fasting induced Autophagy + Chelation Protocol + Anti-Fibrolytic + Nano Zeolite
Here is the working protocol that I'm utilizing in order to chelate metals, including magnetic barium ferrite, that is a combined shotgun and sniper rifled approach that utilizes mass and spectra tech
In order to decontaminate magnetic nanotech poisoning, or any type of pollutant for that matter that is based upon unhealthy metals (e.g. heavy metals, magnetic metallic crystals, etc) one should focus on maintaining and strengthening the diamagnetic metals in their body (copper, silver, gold, bismuth, zinc), maintaining healthy levels of essential electrolytes and consuming foods with healthy silica levels, but not heavy metals (e.g. watch out for arsenic in almonds) and barium, berylium and aluminum in air pollution.
The protocol below, utilizes a “contrarian” approach that is a value decontamination protocol:
Decontamination.ai’s Contrarian Protocol by Brandon Iglesias, a scientist & engineer that has received honorariums from Universities such as USC's Viterbi School of Engineering:
In order to keep this work sustainable, the protocol requires a membership to these briefs. Please kindly consider a founding membership if this information helps you and others.
I also review why the nanoscale zeolite works over other zeolites, cause there is a lot of confusion regarding zeolites and contamination. Some zeolites further grow contamination, while a select few made correctly and taken at the correct time per protocol help degrade contamination faster.