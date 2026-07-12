Decontamination 167 | Daily One Pager Protocol
Here is a succinct daily protocol that I've been able to reverse engineer, test and validate with people to decontaminate the human body from "contamination" (1) implant tech (2) nanotech (3) drugtech
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