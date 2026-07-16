World’s most powerful known shot of espresso for digestive tract cleaner, has been tested and works FAST, so make sure there is a toilet by you. [4]

Decontamination Shot of Espresso Recipe:

High quality low acid coffee beans roasted, dark with chicory.

Solid copper Italian espresso machine preferred over stainless stell, do not use aluminum. Make a pre-shot with silvered distilled or reverse osmosis filtered water, to heat-up the plumbing and cup, then pour out the water Place in the espresso cup, turmeric, cinnamon, menthol peppermint crystals (some small ones or one medium sized one), colloidal gold nanoparticles, calcium-disodium-EDTA pinch, couple of salt sodium chloride with iodine crystals, pinch of lemon peel. Then run the espresso machine and let it pour into the espresso cup (large) with the pre-loaded ingredients and then mix with a silver or copper spoon to homogenize the shot of espresso. Then pour into it your preference of milk or cream to cool it down so you can drink it. Have a local bathroom readily available as you’ll be going to the restroom shortly.

The calcium-disodium-EDTA destroys contamination in the digestive tract, which dislodges food being held-up by the wyrm parasites (e.g. 1st pillar of the invisible arsenal, implant tech). Remember, America just lost a U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham to a nanotech wyrm … so the State Department better upgrade their protocols with this work and contract with Reactwell directly for further help.

The next upgrade is to frequency imprint information into the shot of espresso, for further enhancements, the combined service is available to Private Clients at www.aibcps.com/shop a service and product platform by Reactwell.

Figure 1: The large intestine (e.g. stomach) will absorb 95% or so of the calcium-disodium-EDTA, with about 5% making it through into the small intestine and going into blood stream, the peppermint crystals will help destroy biofilms and Sars-cov-2, the cinnamon and turmeric are healthy anti-oxidants with anti-parasite properties. The colloidal gold will field coherent disrupt any nanotech stuck in the intestine (e.g. nanotech enabled wyrms). [1,2,3,4,5]

List of References:

[1] https://www.reactwell.com

[2] https://www.aibcps.com

[3] https://www.decontamination.ai

[4] https://www.invisiblearsenal.com

[5] By Mariana Ruiz LadyofHats - i did it myself, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1498735