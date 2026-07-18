Cybersecurity and intelligence community (e.g. NSA, CIA, ODNI, FBI, DHS, etc.) salt their passwords as a minimum cybersecurity standard as it makes it more challenging for adversaries to hack a salted password compared to a non-salted password when the back-end cryptography is hashed and de-hashed with a private key/ public key.

Without a salt, identical passwords will map to identical hash values, which could make it easier for a hacker to guess the passwords from their hash value. Without salting your home, business and body, it enables adversaries utilizing IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications to gain access to your accounts and contaminate your home, business and body for wealth extraction, privacy invasion and manipulation without your knowing consent.

Figure 0: Sodium Chloride Salt Crystals, DO NOT ROT, DECOMPOSE, TARNISH OR FADE AWAY. Salt is the purifier utilized by the Elohim to destroy contamination from nanotechnology in ancient times and now NEEDED again in current crowded spectra times. [1]

Digital Life:



To secure user accounts, systems use hashing to scramble passwords. Salting adds a unique, random string to each password before hashing to ensure identical passwords produce totally different hashes. Analog Quantum Life:



Salting your body, vehicle and living quarters does the same thing to IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications utilized in Smart Contracts and IoB IPv6 standards that put the human being and organisms into the Observe Orient Decide and Act OODA loop.

Use of boron (field coherent disruptive) in borax salt with sodium chloride (angelic) and sodium bicarbonate (remove magnetic nanotech contamination when utilized in sequence after chlorophyll) addresses the plethora of issues dealing with “contamination” regarding “nanotechnology” utilized by the intelligence community IC and military MIL to run nation states and international groups that utilize “virtual nation states” to pierce national sovereignty.

In order to utilize salt in the real world, in today’s advanced, fast paced Artificial Intelligence AI enabled business world and social world, to its’ maximum effect schedule an initial consultation at https://www.decontaminate.ai as you will NOT find the information in the public domain, it is available exclusively with service and product through Private Client Services through Reactwell. For each resourced Private Client on retainer, Reactwell’s Decontamination project is able to help out ten other people needing help, but without the resources required to move forward in life due to “contamination”. Working with Reactwell, provides a 10x return for a triple bottom line, putting people and community ahead of profits.

In cybersecurity, passwords are never stored in the clear, they are salted. Same as your house, business and body, store and preserve your life and keep it from decay through salt, delivered via advanced technologies.

Figure 1: Unsalted password stored, enables cloning and copying of information easier.

Figure 2: Salted password stored, significantly disrupts cloning and copying of information by an adversary. The same holds true for your body, belongings, home and business, salting is now required via mass and advanced physics.

List of References:

[1] https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sodium_chloride_-_crystals.jpg