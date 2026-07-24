Decontamination 170 | C60 Fullerene Economics Reverse Engineered for Biofield Diamagnetic Enhance & Anti-Oxidant Boost
I've been reviewing C60 fullerene, dosed with it and have found the optimal combination to ensure that no hydra are fed and turned into super hydras, this ensures human mitochondria are enhanced.
Here are the economics of dosing with C60 fullerene, people with contamination in their bodies, e.g. genomic hydra and other derivative implant technologies need to be careful when dosing with C60 fullerene as it can enter the hydra’s mitochondria and create super hydra within the human body. I’ll be listing the compounded fullerene for sale with anti-hydra additives, to ensure hydra don’t benefit from the C60.