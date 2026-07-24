Here are the economics of dosing with C60 fullerene, people with contamination in their bodies, e.g. genomic hydra and other derivative implant technologies need to be careful when dosing with C60 fullerene as it can enter the hydra’s mitochondria and create super hydra within the human body. I’ll be listing the compounded fullerene for sale with anti-hydra additives, to ensure hydra don’t benefit from the C60.

Figure 1: C60 fullerene molecule pattern

Buckminsterfullerene C60 Economics