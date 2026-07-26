I’ve completed a video introduction on how I’m making my “autophagy” espresso to decontaminate and clear out my damaged cellular machinery and then rebuild better with diamagnetic C60 fullerene (dosed with adjuvents to counter implant tech).

Dosing with liposomal nattokinase and green tea extract in sequence, the LHSV is adjusted via caffeine and constricts the diameter of the blood vessels, increasing the flow velocity and increases blood pressure, a perfect opportunity to add an adjuvent of liposomal nattokinase immediately after downing a shot or double shot of espresso. I’ll do two double shot pulls in sequence and dose with the liposomal nattokinase and the green tea decaf extract for maximum effect each morning as the non-enhanced autophagy espresso input into my God given body. Transition Ferrofluids TF, suck, this is one way to help clean out the body, I also have the enhanced version that helps remove TF faster, available for Private Clients.

Autophagy Espresso Ingredients:

Silvered or Coppered water with colloidal nanoparticles NaCl Salt crystals, several Coffee ground to fine with chicory and low acid coffee dark roast blend Peppermint crystal Organic honey Ginger (fresh preferred) Cinnamon (fresh preferred) Tumeric (fresh preferred) VitaCup KETO + Collagen + L-Theanine (Thenanine is a nootropic brain booster) Liposomal Nattokinase (dosed via two pills after taking a double shot)

Important Note: This is the non-enhanced “autophagy” espresso blend. The enhanced version is available to private clients at www.aibcps.com a project by Reactwell, founded to counteract “invisible arsenal” weapons of war that are attacking the human body. That said, have a bathroom facility readily available after you dose with this cause it’ll clean out the digestive plumbing (small intestine)…. typically within 15 minutes an output occurs of solids.

Figure 1: Espresso Coffee station, on marble with salted NaCl corners. The tumeric can stain the counter so be mindful of that, tumeric has curcumin in it that the main active anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory ingredient [1]. After taking the shot, I pull water through the machine first to warm it up and the cup, then pull the actual espresso shot. Then I dose with the liposomal nattokinase and green tea extract (decaf) to maximize autophagy. Nattokinase is an anti-fibrolytic and when packaged in a liposomal payload goes throughout the human body in 5 minutes, including brain (e.g. crosses the blood brain barrier) [2]. The nattokinase counteracts the blood pressure increase from espresso due to it destroying fibrolytic deposits (e.g. fibrin) in the circulatory system. Just don’t have any open wounds or cuts when doing this as you’ll bleed out faster with nattokinase added.

DO NOT JUST START TAKING C60 Fullerene. You first have to fast via Autophagy for weeks to remove old mitochondra not optimized and replace the older worn-out ATP factories with young youthful mitochondria, then enhance these with the C60, else you’ll have immortal old dysfunctional mitochondria not working optimally stuck in your body that you’ll then have to destroy with Ozone and then waste time and money to do C60 fullerene correctly. Nobody taught me this, I just took a contrarian view to dosing with C60 fullerene and approached it carefully, as it is permanent into the mitochondra, so you want to have “youthful” mitochondria and fasting via autophagy is the pathforward for correct C60 fullerene dosing. I have NOT READ THIS FACT anywhere, not even from Sinclair at Harvard University.

An average human produces roughly their own body weight in ATP (adenosine triphosphate) every single day. This translates to about 110 to 150 pounds (50 to 70 kilograms) of ATP recycled daily, because the body continuously reuses the same ATP molecules over and over again rather than storing large amounts at one time [3].

EMF in high doses damages cellular machinery, starting with mitochondrial dysfunction. FACT. Telecom 5G+ for national security are point-to-point, not omndirectional, that means you are receiving a 10 foot or so diameter directional dose of EMF, orders of magnitude more than 4G and older omnidirectional, due to national security concerns (confirmed) regarding IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications data-in-the-flow hacks by Red Communist China and enemies of the state on NATO telco assets. However, the electrical telecom engineers didn’t realize that the EMF is CCW and turns the blood rouleaux in addition to mitochondria dysfunction. C60 helps, but also CW on-body technologies to enhance your biofield are required to counteract the blood rouleaux formation, available via Private Client Services at www.aibcps.com, #FACT. Red Communist China and enemies of the state snuck attack America with their trojan horse Transitional Ferrofluids TF that attack the human body from the inside out, 5G grows the TF tech by China dosed into Americans for total body control and brain (TF by CCP in Americans is intended to dumb you down and restrict flow to the brain (e.g. oxygen deprivation, increase parasites, bacteria, mold, fungus, etc…. tinnitus is a symptom of TF (e.g. magnetic nanotech)).

America is in “technical debt” by reading this you are less in “technical debt” compared to Red Communist China asymmetric Neurostrike weaponry, specifically designed to pierce NATO that blocked Huawei (CCP’s original trojan horse, but now their TF and nanotech, 2nd pillar in the invisible arsenal, is their plan b, active now dumbing down NATO citizens and assassinating their DIB, Electronics Engineers, etc. so NATO is slower to re-shore and when re-shoring brings contaminated chipsets and electronics with splinter cell nanotech from China into their facilities, for long-term strategy contamination by Red Communist China’s Xi Magic Weapon. #POTUS

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List of References:

[1] https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/expert-qa/turmeric-benefits

[2] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6043915/

[3] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3390438/