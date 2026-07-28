After further refining the decontamination soap blend to address magnetic nanotech and “morgellons disease” as the magnetic nanotech, sets up in the body’s tissues and stops flow, then the bacteria, mold, fungus and parasites set in and then result in what people call “morgellons disease” or “cross-domain bacteria” per Clifford Carnicom. Then if you don’t address the growing “blob thing” in your body that goes under various names including “ fumis vermis”, “China BRAIN parasite” and then the implant tech “Archons, Wyrms and Hydra:designer”.

Figure 1: Reactwell’s decontamination.ai enhanced soap mixture for cleaning up your God given body on a contaminated polluted mess of an earth (e.g. spaceship trashship with current state of affairs globally).

The basic soap mixture for cleaning up your God given body, closely resembles sustainable and organic “embalming blends”, believe it or not, less the stain dyes and alcohol:

Essential oils: Tea Tree, Peppermint, Lavender, Eucalyptus (Dr. Bronner brand) Vitamin C (e.g. Ascorbic Acid bulk powder, chelates heavy metal and nanotech) Linalool (in Dr. Bronner brand essential oil soaps, best to ozonate this via oil bubbler) Benzalkonium Chloride (in Dial Soap destroys bacteria) Sodium Chloride (e.g. table salt, rock salt, pure white Kosher, fragments nanotech) Boron via Sodium Tetraborate (e.g. think Borax, fragments nanotech ) Glycerol (in Dr. Bronner Essential oil soaps and additives). Sorbic Acid (prevent the growth of mold, yeast and fungi) Ethanol (solvent)

The specific recipe and blend volume percent are available via www.decontamination.ai as well as bulk order option if enough people request 1 gallon jug blends.

List of References:

[0] https://patents.google.com/patent/FR2909837A1/en

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Blob (in all seriousness) some of earth’s contamination resembles this old school movie based off of U.S. Army experiences at Walter Reed Hospital dealing with weird contamination in their soldiers in remote regions of earth that few have transited. The U.S. Army has seen some weird stuff … FACT.