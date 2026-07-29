Decontamination 173 | Magnetic Nanotech Decontamination Soap Protocol + Skyrmion Protocol Sequence
Here is an improved sequence to clear the mind and body from magnetic poison being dosed via air, water and food supplies globally by the Red Communists working with The Dragon.
After continued refinement. Here is an improved sequence to clear the mind and body from magnetic poison being dosed via air, water and food supplies globally by the Red Communists working with The Dragon.
This stacks the Private Client Basic Soap Protocol before the Magnetic Vortex Skyrmion Protocol to enhance decontamination of the human body from “unrestricted war” “invisible arsenal” nanotech magnetic weapons of war being slung by Red Communist China in times of “unrestricted war” on earth to covert assassinate people. Keeping your body and mind clean is required on earth, else The Dragon working through Red Communist China can deceive you.
The basic soap mixture for cleaning up your God given body, closely resembles sustainable and organic “embalming blends”, believe it or not, less the stain dyes and alcohol:
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Essential oils: Tea Tree, Peppermint, Lavender, Eucalyptus (Dr. Bronner brand)
Vitamin C (e.g. Ascorbic Acid bulk powder, chelates heavy metal and nanotech)
Linalool (in Dr. Bronner brand essential oil soaps, best to ozonate this via oil bubbler)
Benzalkonium Chloride (in Dial Soap destroys bacteria)
Sodium Chloride (e.g. table salt, rock salt, pure white Kosher, fragments nanotech)
Boron via Sodium Tetraborate (e.g. think Borax, fragments nanotech )
Glycerol (in Dr. Bronner Essential oil soaps and additives).
Sorbic Acid (prevent the growth of mold, yeast and fungi)
Ethanol (solvent)
The specific recipe and blend volume percent are available via www.decontamination.ai as well as bulk order option if enough people request 1 gallon jug blends.