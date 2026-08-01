Decontamination 174 | Ozone Prototype for Home Bath Tub Use with Protocol

The prototype ozone system take in air from the room, converts it to ozone and then delivers it through a bubbler into the bathtub.

When utilizing ozone, the bathroom vent should be ON and the window opened to ensure circulation and no significant levels of ozone accumulating in the air that pose a threat to the lungs. Remember you can’t breathe in concentrated ozone above the lethal dose LD, but trace ozone does not hurt at NIL levels.

Ozone system reviewed:

ozone converter, receives oxygen (O2) from air and then converts the oxygen into ozone (O3) bubbler hose with bubbler booster pump for deeper bath tubs, that provides enough pressure to counter the hydraulic head of the water level in deeper bath tubs (optional add-on).

Figure 1: Ozone bubbling into bath tub with the decontamination.ai soap blend.

Taking a bath in ozonated water and then a shower and utilizing a wet rag with anti-bacterial and Dr. Bronner essential oil soap with salts results in decontamination of the human body and brain. The protocol is effective at destroying enemy of the state nanobioweapons, comprised of an integrated 1st pillar: implant tech, 2nd pillar: nanotech and 3rd pillar: drug tech with 4th pillar: spectral tech interactions for data TX and RX, part of the “invisible arsenal”.

Figure 2: Contamination from nanobioweapon magnetic “tendrils” on a USG DoW and DoE PRIME key person.

Figure 3: Contamination in right ear, can result in false-positive hearing when not removed due to “conductive” effects of a material having different dielectric properties than normal biological tissues. Invasive technology, grows into Ns3 DARPA cybernetic comms utilized by MIL and IC

Figure 4: Contamination in left ear, can result in false-positive hearing when not removed due to “conductive” effects of a material having different dielectric properties than normal biological tissues. Invasive technology, grows into Ns3 DARPA cybernetic comms utilized by MIL and IC

Figure 5: White cotton pure towel, placed over pillow at night with far-field 26-dimensional frequencies for decontamination and healing played. The contamination drips out when sleeping on side resting on arm or hands to minimize the “Tesla” TX/RX effect of the human brain. This is why in the bible, it clearly states, sleep with your head resting on your hands or arm.

Ozone system available at www.decontamination.ai and per request at www.reactwell.com by emailing help@reactwell.com

These are operational prototypes with initial materials purchased for small batch manufacturing runs. On-site training available through Private Client Services at www.aibcps.com