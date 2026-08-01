I’ve optimized “Moringa” tea such that the best known tea can be prepared in the mornings to help jump start your day if you don’t like coffee or simply care to mix up the sequence of tea and coffee in your morning routines.

This tea helps people to decontaminate and works best when fasting or eating “intermittent” (e.g. within a one hour window once a day) in the daylight hours towards morning.

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Decontamination Moringa Tea Blend:

Inventory the borosilicate glass tea pot with fresh organic green moringa leaf. Boil clean silvered water and let cool, when below 165 degF (74 degC) pour over the loose tea leaves. Let the tea sit for 5 minutes Add a NaCl rock salt crystal into the tea pot Add MSM 4 grams into the tea pot Add Vitamin C (from rose hips) 3 to 6 grams into the tea pot Squeeze fresh lemon into the tea pot Enjoy