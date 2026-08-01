Decontamination 175 | Morning "Moringa" Loose Tea Blend with Vitamin C, Fresh Lemon and MSM
Best way known to me on how to prepare "Moringa" tea in the morning. Since the blend has MSM added, do not drink this towards the evening, as it'll keep you up at night. DMSO breaks down into MSM.
I’ve optimized “Moringa” tea such that the best known tea can be prepared in the mornings to help jump start your day if you don’t like coffee or simply care to mix up the sequence of tea and coffee in your morning routines.
This tea helps people to decontaminate and works best when fasting or eating “intermittent” (e.g. within a one hour window once a day) in the daylight hours towards morning.
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Decontamination Moringa Tea Blend:
Inventory the borosilicate glass tea pot with fresh organic green moringa leaf.
Boil clean silvered water and let cool, when below 165 degF (74 degC) pour over the loose tea leaves.
Let the tea sit for 5 minutes
Add a NaCl rock salt crystal into the tea pot
Add MSM 4 grams into the tea pot
Add Vitamin C (from rose hips) 3 to 6 grams into the tea pot
Squeeze fresh lemon into the tea pot
Enjoy