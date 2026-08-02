So, a century later, MIT [0] releases that 40 Hz is healthy and clears brain plaques. Royal Raymond Rife and groups that continued his research applied from over a century already knew this. Further everyone knows that the body is electric and that the book “Body Electric” published in 1985 details how the body has hexagonal crystals in it that are doped with metals (the Royal families with silver spoons get apatite hexagonal crystals attached to the bone) through silver and copper and have “doped” bioelectric circuitry, that’s the royal’s secret that the billionaire bros haven’t quite yet figured out. NIH publication reference [3]

I’m glad to see this publication by MIT, but by all means it is a “wash-n-repeat” where certain groups on earth have been utilizing 40 Hz and 40,000 Hz for decades to centuries for health and wellness, first as ancient jewelry frequencies (1,000s of years) via tensor ring technology and most recently as plasma transmitters, PEMF coils and integrated combinations (past 100 years or so). For the uneducated reader in “spectral technology, 4th pillar of the “invisible arsenal” technical debt, Nenah Sylver, Ph.D.’s book “The Rife Handbook of Frequency Therapy and Holistic Health” 6th edition is the “bible in modern day far-field frequency knowledge per say”.

Figure 1: 40 Hz in the time domain, frequency domain and CW-spin (CW results in non-blood rouleaux).

So, if 40 Hz is a subharmonic of 40,000 Hz why does it work better? Well for one it easier to pulse that with a PEMF H-field magnetic coil as the capacitors have more time between discharge to charge up. However, there a less known fact that even the MIT scientists and researchers are not aware of, in the background the groups that run transmitters TX like the Woodpecker in Kiev have EM BW/BH infolded information transmitters that deliver information via the “void” to people modulated at the specific frequency. So, for 40 Hz to work better than 40,000 Hz via far-field modulation, it can not only be from the longer wavelength and electronic hardware capability to transmit more power more easily and readily, but also can be from EM infolded information for healing or killing, electromagnetic transmitter technology when coupled with void technology via modulation and synchronization enables transmission of information via the void such that a transmission throughout many dimensions is compressed to time = now and sent immediately to the person being modulated or object being modulated (e.g. asteroid destroying tech is what I’m talking about or mountain melting tech, both CIA and old guard KGB have this tech and that is why their respective groups came to an agreement to end the Cold War, else we’d all probably be dead now due to the use of world ending technologies, when used for less good purposes are worse than the mis-use of nuclear weapon systems).

To be clear, I’m not a peptide expert, but I do know something that peptide experts don’t know, the peptides can be delivered via hologram into the body or by transmitting far-field frequencies with a backend EM infolded Biological Healing BH pattern delivered via the void. There are many ways to transmit information and the use of infolding information is the most covert method. In fact the controlling groups on earth can link EM infolded information to any modulation frequency and all of a sudden you get “peptides” delivered, which the scientists at MIT will be deceived and buy hook-line and sinker that their 40 Hz all of a sudden works to synthesize peptides, as the global transmitters in ELF ran by private groups on earth and intelligence communities IC linked with nation states link their spectral transmitter technology with “new discoveries” and “new products” while the average person on earth in “spectral technology debt” is abject clueless. The method mentioned is even able to fool billionaires and trillionaires like Musk (an IC project).

Figure 1: Nenah Sylver “The Rife Handbook” on frequency therapy and health with integrated approaches (diet, environment, frequencies). [1]

What peptides and amino acids are being synthesized by transmitting 40 Hz and harmonics thereof? That’s the question. Probably amino acids like L-theanine and an array of peptides. So, all you have to do is modulate your body at 40 Hz to get the EM infolded information if being sent by a global transmitter that doesn’t distinguish between race, color, gender and wealth, unless of course the use of IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular transmitters are utilized to block (jam) the 40 Hz selectively per social credit score system.

P.S. I have a better way to deliver the 40 Hz and harmonics thereof that few on earth know about, if any NGOs are interested in funding community grassroots improvements, then deploying the active and passive transmitters in “impoverished neighborhoods” for every unit sold to a wealthy family would be a wise move. www.aibcps.com lists some of my work into the “weird” as it was catalyzed by countermeasures required to defeat an unknown unknown neuroweapon at the time in 2022. I avoided “weird science” until a neuroweapon nailed me in 2022 that was magnetic field interacting (e.g. barium ferrite and derivatives thereof) part of the 2nd pillar (nanotech) of the “invisible arsenal”

List of References:

[0] https://news.mit.edu/2024/how-sensory-gamma-rhythm-stimulation-clears-amyloid-alzheimers-0307

[1] https://nenahsylver.com/

[2] https://www.pemfmagazine.com/billionaires-are-using-this-40hz-frequency-to-reverse-alzheimers-mit-study-confirms/

[3] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11893540/