Good news, I’ve continued reverse engineering the Red Communist China “BRAIN” parasite weapon system. Here is important information for business owners and key people, cause we’re in unrestricted war against “The Dragon” and these parasites are a long-term time horizon slow-kill against NATO and people that are for liberty, justice and freedom and NOT “Red Communism” or equivalents thereof that go under various names “Socialism, etc.” of disguise.

The “BRAIN” parasite grows off of the food that you eat, either liquid or solid.

The use of ozone degrades the tendrils.

The use of calcium-disodium-EDTA chelates the magnetic nanotech components of it and synthetic biology.

Citric acid and calcium-disodium-EDTA, acts as a solvent to dissolve barium ferrite (magnetic nanotech). The citric acid has a different chemical reaction than the calcium-disodium-EDTA chelator. Vitamin C also chelates and serves as anti-oxidant.

Sequencing an ozone decontamination bath and insufflation (moist ozone gas bubbled through water) with the consumption of distilled water (vitamin C added 15 minutes after the ozone bath), energized, C60 quantum imprinted via applied Quantum Information Technology QIT with trace diamagnetic colloidal nanoparticles (silver/gold) or copper/gold, works best.

The BRAIN parasite is “low frequency” and harms the biofield from inside of the human body as it grows, it has more of an effect or “attack” so over time if you don’t fast and chelate with ozone degradation of the tendrils and genomic hydra weaponry to clean-up the genome then you’re going to have less and less freedom as the bioweapon grows from inside of your God given body (central nervous system and digestive system). I’ve worked with private clients that have the BRAIN parasite and associated synthetic biology parasites causes issues throughout the digestive tract first (think outputs for urine and solid waste) and then grow up through the digestive tract into the throat and then into the BRAIN, then established feeding tendrils to pull in food that the person eats directly into the BRAIN (at that point the person is taken over almost permanently, as few have decontaminated from that extreme contamination on earth, but it is still possible, God willing).

The BRAIN parasite, grows into the “ears” and causes communication “dysfunction” as the material has a different impedence and dielectric value than the organic tissues normally found in the nears, it then enables and enforces overlay of sounds that interfere with a person’s normal functionality. The objective of The Dragon is to deceive humanity, The Dragon works through nation states and is amplifying their work through Red Communist China, but also other nation states that have enemies of the state internal aligned with The Dragon.

The use of magnetic vortex skyrmion unit sequenced after an ozone bath and drinking vitamin c enhanced distilled water works best as the skin is soft, the barium ferrite was recently oxidized, then subjected to a solvent that makes it more “mobile” to remove and tissues well hydrated, such that when the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit starts to remove “bulk” contamination from inside of the human head non-invasively. Then dosing with lactoferrin liposomal and nattokinase liposomal is required to remove the free floating contamination that was disrupted and bulk removed, but residual contamination exists in the blood, lymph and interstitial fluids regions.

Figure 1: Ear after application of ozone bath, then drinking enhanced vitamin C water with C60 fullerene QIT and diamagnetic colloidal metals present then application of magnetic vortex skyrmion unit.

Figure 2: Red Communist The Dragon China BRAIN parasite bulk materials removed from BRAIN non-invasively through ear utilizing protocols at decontamination.ai built and invented by a high capacity deep tech founder that was poisoned by Red Communist China working for DoD U.S. Army DEVCOM Redstone Arsenal, DoD DAF AFWERX, Coso Geothermal at China Lake, CA and DoE as a PRIME and part of Infragard with FBI.

Figure 3: Salt Rock Salt, NaCl on all toilets, laundry, sinks. After each use toss a couple of salt crystals into the water, it transmits a doublet of yellow in the terahertz frequency range that destroys “parasites seen and unseen” and fragments nanotech contamination. Salt also helps to destroy mold, fungus and bacteria.

Figure 4: Stainless steel cart with ozone technologies required to rinse sinuses, brush teeth and bathe with all on one cart. Available through www.decontamination.ai as the ozone generator is a biophoton enhanced unit only made by Reactwell and exclusively available through www.decontamination.ai and Reactwell. This ozone unit has a booster pump, but that has been simplified into a single unit to address bubbling ozone into bathtubs, the booster pump can always be added for deeper bubblers. Spherical bubblers work best based upon my work.

List of References:

[1] https://www.brandoniglesias.com

[2] https://www.reactwell.com

[3] https://www.decontamination.ai

[4] https://www.invisiblearsenal.com

[5] https://www.aibcps.com

[6] https://www.ccpbiothreats.com