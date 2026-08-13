To be clear, I am extremely pissed off. The information United States of America Government USG does not provide people that need to know as they are under attack by enemies of the state ... again another abject failure of USG.

Add “blurry morning eyes” and malfunctioning “floaters” to the Ns3DARPA, national security technology Intelligence Community IC to the list of “indicators of contamination in the human body” ... intentional or unintemtional contamination can impact the Ns3 DARPA or “knock-off” liquid crystal mesogens in the optogenetic visual cortex full of unrestricted war gunk takes longer to clear out and one sign of contamination in the body is blurry eyes that may lead to more serious issues and enemy of the state hologram integration and data in the flow.”

That mesogen liquid crystal can then overlay holograms into the human eye to augment vision for enhancement or degradation (Red Communist China uses it to overlay their supply chain to hijack consumer buy decisions). I helped bust Shannon, a DoW Navy Veteran out of the GNC China trap with near field tech, then the US DoW Navy MEPS medical screening fails to help me. America, the Eagle, got problems from the Dragon invasion through Red Communist China IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications linked mesogens. This is what an invasive mesogen looks like, an example is an “evil eye overlay” or a Buy Made in China “China Trap” overlay, utilizing a parallax test type background. People in an older echelon system can not pass a parallax test. Robotic vision and CMOS systems also have a hard time passing parallax tests. The bright spot is the invasive mesogen or implant: wyrm or modified hydra or Archon tech that enters the eyeball from the back and pokes tendrils through the eye to then anchor the main mesogen for optogenetic data in the flow and intercept through a biological organism.

Figure 1: mesogen, liquid crystal, entering left eye from back looks similar to this.

Figure 2: another example of a mesogen liquid crystal entering the visual cortex

Figure 3: illustration of a Wyrm nanotech enabled utilize by Red Communist China, The Dragon to hack into NATO Ns3 DARPA.

IC has pissed off The Department of War DoW by withholding information. Hegseth, as he should has established a separate cross functional team “DEBE”.

Figure 4: Len Ber MD and I discussed UBI with Robert McCreight, Retired U.S. Army Intelligence and The Dragon use of Splinter Cell amplofied by Red Communist China to hack NATO and also Russia

What Hegseth does NOT know is that the old guard KGB and CIA did an agreement that ended the Cold war, to whittle down the global population to the Georgia Guidestone target and now other groups with The Dragon, working through Red Communist China and Virtual Nation State Proxies such as George Soros Open Society Foundation OSF and globalist groups with the knock-off Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications are exploiting everything and using “surrogates” to destroy national sovereignty as “proxies”

Legacy news outlets like Fox, ran by the IC groups CIA and old guard KGB keep pointing the finger at Russia from America and pointing the finger at America from Russia to distract their citizens, while The Dragon working through enemies of the state, such as Red Communist China keeps on weakening every other nation on earth through proxy wars in times of unrestricted war.

Remember the old guard KGB and CIA could have destroyed the world with their super scalar howitzer weapons (worse than a nuclear bomb), but instead ended the Cold War through an agreement brokered by a tiny little nation state, but more powerful than the CIA and old guard KGB groups, due to advanced super weapons.

The “invisible arsenal” is utilizes by enemies of the state and is comprised of:

Implant tech (asymmetric neurostrike weapons, includes parasites seen and unseen) Nano tech (Ns3 DARPA, IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications with mesogens, e.g. liquid crystals, asymmetric strike includes magnetic nanotech and transitional ferrofluids) Drug tech: genomics, mRNA, iGEM, CRISPR, peptides, amino acids, protein chemistry, virus, bacteria, mold, fungus, etc. Spectral tech: point-to-point far-field telcom 5G+, far-field omni-directional wifi and older 4G, and then the near-field tech that is “heavily guarded” by weapon systems such as “scalar howitzers now utilized by both Russia and America for space defense” through use of echelon and Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical Systems AIBCPS to blind the public eye from actual advanced tech via their eyeball mesogen hologram overlays. Ancient spirit tech: can defeat and take-over all of the 1-4 invisible arsenal pillars and utilizes the first pillar (implant for conversion terrorism) on average.

https://nation.foxnews.com/watch/93dc289699a216cc616c3faa4edca468/

I am going test diluted DMSO with USP grade saline and then review and consider colloidal copper,silver and gold in the eyes