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Angels Watching Over Me
4d

Peptides? Oh no! Please share how peptides are harmful.

Blepharitis eliminated here (similar symptoms) using a Chlorine Dioxide solution (ten activated drops in ½ cup distilled water) rinse 3x daily using an eye wash cup. (Realize what you are describing is not blepharitis, but the symptoms are similar.)

Would be interested to learn what you experience with DMSO as an overlay treatment using Silver, or the other metals.

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1 reply by Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
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