If you are poisoned with “hydra” weaponry or weird “brain” parasites that integrates into your body or other contamination like “morgellons disease” (weaponized) then fasting is REQUIRED from my primary experience.

Figure 0: Combined biological and Directed Energy system with no mention of IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology data communications for “heart-beat” synchronization back to the espionage AI servers or local EDGE bionanocompute tech.

Figure 1: Tendrils from the enemy of the state BRAIN bionanoweapon implant parasite tech pulled from ear.

Figure 2: Barium ferrite removed, magnetic nanotech.

Figure 3: ear after removal of the bioweapon that results in 3rd party conductive hearing “interference noise”. After the removal of the bioweapon contamination the Electronic Warfare (e.g. Directed Energy Weapon) generated noise significantly reduced. This implant tech is designed by enemies of the state to asymmetric neurostrike Ns3 DARPA and IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications and do a Biological Denial of Service BIO DoS on the human body. Implant Tech is the 1st Pillar of the invisible arsenal and is comprised of seen and unseen parasites, such as Hydra, Wyrms and Archons that have plagued civilizations across planets throughout the cosmos for a very long time. These are written about in the bible, but the public is not provided actionable information until NOW on how to remove the parasites, WHY, HOW and what FASTING actually does, the human body eats and consumes the parasite implant tech that is seen and observable that the unseen nanotech builds off of, then the unseen nanotech built with mesogens, metals and chips can be dealt with directly to clean the body and biofield, else the biological matter will simply keep regrowing and internal take over results of the human body.

Majority of people on earth think fasting is only some religious practice, this is farthest from the truth, it is REQUIRED for quality of life and is a KEY TOOL to decontaminate the human body.

Here is how I water fast quarterly for 40 day stretches to regain a clear eye from Red Communist China, The Dragon BRAIN parasite and other horrid weapons of war. Taking two showers combined with one salt water bath soak in essential oils with vitamin c a day is required. I have based this off of a retired Olympian that is an MD 100 hour (4-5 day fast) and modified it to address magnetic nanotech at biological and physics counterstrike envelopes. So, this is best for military and intelligence community and defense indistrial base as we are actively being hunted by enemies of the state.

The basic 4 day fast youtube video is best for the public not engineers, scientists and medical professionals that can still think outside of The Dragon working through Red Communist China that has been acrively poisoning America and NATO for decades with a priority focus and then the rest of the world with a secondary focus [1]

4 Days fast with essential electrolytes and green tea, dose with antifibrolytics first then chelators (lactoferrin is required, it scavenges the free iron in the body, very important as bacteria thrive on iron and barium oxide is a key magnetic nanotech weapon of war) a couple of hours later and then essential electrolytes (calcium, phosphorous, potassium, sodium and I add boron with citric acid for field coherent disrupt) a couple of hours later with daily probiotics taken with a green tea and beet extract concentrate from “Force Factor” then dandelion, milk thistle,licorce and moringa extracts. On day 3 and 4 I also add a dose of Milk of Magnesia in the morning to clear “stuck poop” at the outlet and further starve the Red Communist China BRAIN parasite tendrils that go into the gut and down to toes through the body's tongue circuit. I also drink out of copper bottles with quartz crystals in the bottle and bismuth or a glass bottle with copper or silver and gold with bismuth pure diamagnetic metals. Protecting the digestive system is key, as the body consumes the bioweapon contamination, then the magnetic nanotech is more easily extracted from the balled up biofilms aggregated around the barium ferrite or equivalent magnetic accumulators in the body that cause tinnitus and electrical and magnetic sensing in the organism. Magnetic nanotech removal done in parallel through tech and protocols at www.decontamination.ai Figure 3: magnetic wyrm, part of implant tech by Red Communist China, at this time known as “The Dragon”. This is 1st Pillar of The Invisible Arsenal “Implant Tech: Wyrm” and can be combined with hydra, BRAIN parasites and other nanobiotech. During fast it was extracted and pulled into the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit for removal, the motor amped up louder as the resistance increased as the wyrm wrapped around the motor and went inside of it and then reached its’ max work and catastrophically failed internally. That is why demagnetization of the body is required to remove magnetic nanotech in addition to all of the above protocols and equipment.

1 Day eat organic yogurt (probiotics) with a small amount of honey and fiber. Dose with liquid multi-vitamins in glycerin and chelated iron.

4 Days fast (Repeat info from fast above).

1 Day eat organic yogurt (probiotics) with a small amount of honey and fiber. Dose with liquid multi-vitamins and chelated iron.

4 Days fast (Repeat info from fast above)

…. Repeat until 40 or so days are reached and do this once a quarter per calendar year to start with.

The body literally regenerates itself and eats “contamination” from the inside out.

These “hydra” and “brain” parasite weapons (e.g. 1st pillar in the invisible arsenal: implant tech) take years to decades to grow without near field amplification and are a key part of the unrestricted war attack on the free will of the world, namely by The Dragon, working through Red Communist China. The implant bioweapon tech is Red Communist China's slow-kill on human cognition and free will, with focus on business competitors that CCP tries to eliminate such that their businesses not only try to dominate from dumping of physical goods, but also lack of technical deep bench competitors globally. I have zero trust in The Dragon and those that work with The Dragon, currently being amplified by Red Communist China on earth through their manufacturing base and now tech base in Shenzhen. Silicon Valley in CA is “on-average” a traitor to American manufacturing and freedom that exported their work and information to Red Communist China. Red Communist China with enemies of the state covert assassinated Tony Hsieh, a Taiwainese Harvard educated engineer that was building an electronics and chip prototyping fab in Las Vegas and former owner of Zappos.com before he sold it to Amazon. I still look up to Tony, his concept of Founder Crash Pads at The Ogden Hotel in downtown Las Vegas was “splinter cell” (magnetic nanotech and biotech) sabatoged by enemies of the state, namely Red Communist China. The magnetic nanotech is what slow murdered Tony along with drug tech that caused him to lose his mind.

List of References:

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