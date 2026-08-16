Yogurt, low to zero sugar, with NO rBST and all natural (organic, kosher, etc.) with salt, coffee with chicory, lemon and calcium-disodium-edta (to degrade any contamination that tries to rebuild internal to the body off of the food mass input). I then drink clean water out of a copper bottle or glass bottle with copper in it to wash it down then brush teeth, floss and mouth wash within thirty minutes after eating.

Figure 1: yogurt blend recipe for breaking a fast

Ingredients:

Yogurt, all natural with NO rBST and low to zero sugar content Coffee with chicory (anti-parasite) Lemon Calcium-disodium-EDTA (check with your MD if your kidneys can tolerate this, about 5% of the input material makes it into the blood stream when dosing non-enteric costed oral via food blend).

Note: an hour before eating this fast-break I dose with “Force Factor” beet extract for vaso-dialation of blood vessels to increase “pump” and take an anti-fibrolytic.