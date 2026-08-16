Decontamination 180 | Yogurt Recipe for Breaking a Fast
Here is my preferred yogurt recipe for breaking a fast with a day or two of food before sequencing with another fast for autophagy in prep for C60 fullerene with Nigella Sativa oil.
Yogurt, low to zero sugar, with NO rBST and all natural (organic, kosher, etc.) with salt, coffee with chicory, lemon and calcium-disodium-edta (to degrade any contamination that tries to rebuild internal to the body off of the food mass input). I then drink clean water out of a copper bottle or glass bottle with copper in it to wash it down then brush teeth, floss and mouth wash within thirty minutes after eating.
Ingredients:
Yogurt, all natural with NO rBST and low to zero sugar content
Coffee with chicory (anti-parasite)
Lemon
Calcium-disodium-EDTA (check with your MD if your kidneys can tolerate this, about 5% of the input material makes it into the blood stream when dosing non-enteric costed oral via food blend).
Note: an hour before eating this fast-break I dose with “Force Factor” beet extract for vaso-dialation of blood vessels to increase “pump” and take an anti-fibrolytic.