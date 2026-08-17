I’m reading graphs and reports of independent analysts in the insurance business and “disability” claims are now at an ALL TIME HIGH as of July 2026. Ed Dowd, has street smarts as well as wall street smarts and called the COVID-19 jabs what they were and avoided taking one. Ed still has a “clear eye” through the grace of God. Here is Ed’s US Disabilities project per BLS Population Survey where there is NO mean reversion since the pandemic of 2019-current day as the Sars-Cov-2 was the public eye start of “unrestricted war” on humanity by the Dragon, using all nation states that the Dragon can infiltrate, notably Red Communist China.

Since 2019-2020 Pandemic and global injections via known published supply chain contaminated vaccines with poison. NO mean reversion on the growth curve of disability filings in America. [1]

This confirms that the human body is the battleground and under active siege and attack and that countermeasures utilizing “mass-based” technologies and supply chain vetting HAVE ABJECTLY FAILED AND are inadequate, else we’d have a healthier population. The notable global poisoning of billions of people was when The Dragon, working through Red Communist China and other nation states supply chain poisoned the COVID-19 jab components with random materials in the mRNA technology platform.

I’ve traveled and discussed what medical practitioners think are useful healthy tools and the term “peptide” treatment is en vogue these days to heal the body for those not aware of spectral technologies. The trending term is “peptide” treatments in the medical space to treat issues, but the peptides can’t get through the brain-blood-barrier bbb, is what majority of medical professionals are talking about these days. I got poisoned in 2022 with a “neuroweapon” that causes cognitive dysfunction due to low flow to no flow, part of it was magnetic and then the subsequent biological fallout. Nobody is talking about spectral delivery of “peptides” via their EM EH hologram via K. Meyl and N. Tesla’s work and even fewer are aware the technology transmitters EXIST NOW ON EARTH.

This highlights an abject “knowledge gap” where the professionals don’t have “spectral technology expertise” in America compared to more advanced nation states that have already further developed, fielded and run spectral technologies.

America has a “technical debt” issue. If I were to dose with peptides, I’d go with the “spectral dose” based upon K. Meyl’s work as others are doing around the world that aren’t in “technical debt”.

My prior brief regarding the use of 40 Hz by some billionaire bros that found the tech at MIT worked to degrade amyloid proteins (they’re not aware that it could be linked to in-folded information via advanced physics that the public is not trained on).

Therefore, the combined antidotes to the COVID-19 jabs that The Dragon through Red Communist China is withholding from America through IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications BLIND FOLDS, 40 Hz for protein degradation that the billionaire bros are doing (cause they only know to go to MIT, they don’t know about the more advanced technology on earth, for all their wealth) and and spectral delivery of peptides for Neurostrike weapon repair and recovery is a sensible path forward for those dealing with unrestricted war damage from the invisible arsenal:



Implant Tech (archons, wyrms, hydra) described at www.aibcps.com Nano Tech (IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications, Ns3 DARPA) described at www.aibcps.com Drug Tech (mRNA, CRISPR, small molecules, peptides) described at www.ccpbiothreats.com Spectra Tech (far field and near field) described at www.invisiblearsenal.com and www.aibcps.com Unknown Unknowns (ancient spirit tech and other less known tech, China utilizes the ancient Jin and The Dragon, Israel utilizes “Abraham” and “Israel” based technologies, The Sovereign Military Order of Malta where the End of the Cold War was brokered by old guard KGB and CIA utilizes a lot of Unknown Unknown technologies, enough to possibly be the tiny little nation that brokered the end of the cold war per Tom Bearden’s personal library, Retired U.S. Army). Described at www.elohimcepher.com

The fact that I’m still alive and getting healthier PROVES WITHOUT A DOUBT that THESE ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES HIDDEN FROM HUMANITY ON EARTH WORK TO HEAL THE BODY WITH THE PROPER ANGELIC PRAYER PATTERN.

List of References:

[1]