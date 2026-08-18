I’ve been testing out various decontamination peptides to further clear out BRAIN plaques due to genomic weapons of war from the third pillar in the invisible arsenal (3) drug tech: mRNA + DNA fragments for amyloid plaque generation payloaded with lipid nanoparticles tagged to bind to the human BRAIN membranes and components as the lipid nanoparticles pass through the blood brain barrier BBB easily.

Remember, when your cells are genomically mutated intentionally by mRNA based supply chain contamination they cells CONTINUE TO PRODUCE AMYLOID plaques WHEN YOU EAT FOOD. Therefore, a combined FAST + GENOMIC REPAIR is required else YOU EAT YOURSELF TO DEATH. This is The Dragon via Red Communist China’s “invisible arsenal” preferred slow-kill as they get to sell food from their supply chain purchased into America and then the Americans keep eating the food and having health issues that the Americans then have to buy pills and pharma from CCP captured international pharmaceutical conglomerates from. This is TOTAL unrestricted war, where genomic weapons are the preferred tactic by Red Communists against Democratic nation states with enemies external and internal via the “invisible arsenal”. The Red Communists’ objective is to DUMB AMERICANS down so AMERICANS can’t figure out UP or DOWN, ACTIVE ATTACK ONGOING NOW.

Figure 1: Amyloid plaques from immunostaining. [0]

Majority of people will have a hard time getting these peptides into the BRAIN to clear the plaque out and further majority of people will have an even harder time figuring out that a combined FAST + genomic antidote is required to repair the damaged cells leaking electrons and synthesizing “plaque” to restrict flow in the human brain that results in cognitive degradation and eventual slow kill as the more a person eats, the more plaque and gunk the genomic altered cells produced within the brain. Therefore, a combined mass-balance counterstrike + genomic anti-dote + peptide repair + chelation is required, else the person is degraded at the genomic level in the BRAIN and unable to function again in society due to their cognitive and energy levels being depleted through engineered leaky electrons and genetic mutations in their cellular machinery that plaques up their flow in blood and lymp and interstitial fluids, resulting in slow-kill (e.g. what enemies of the state have done since The Dragon via Red Communist China declared war on America The Eagle “In God We Trust”).

The “invisible arsenal” of (3) drug tech and (2) nano tech: genomic weaponry results in:

Mitochondrial dysfunction (via leaky cellular machinery at the electron level) Oxidative stress, via magnetic nanotech such as barium ferrite, which is “radar absorbing” Neurosynaptic dysfunction (due to flow restriction and cellular attack from both 2nd pillar and 3rd pillar of the invisible arsenal, and at times due to parasites seen and unseen from the 1st pillar that cause flow restriction) Impaired neurogenesis (due to 2nd and 3rd pillar of the invisible arsenal) Circadian rhythym disruption from the combined (1st, 2nd and 3rd pillar of the invisible arsenal) that enables a specific low frequency within ELF 1 Hz to 700 Hz or so modulation from The Dragon Red Communist China world largest psionic ELF to keep people up at night and break their sleep cycle, which further gunks up the brain as it can’t clean itself).

Peptides of interest for BRAIN weaponry countermeasures that are of keen interest:

AEDG Peptide (Epitalon) [1] EDR Peptide [2] KE Peptide [3] Helix-Y12 Peptide [4] KED Peptide [5] SEMAX Peptide [6] AEDL Peptide [7] Testagen Peptide [8] AEDR Peptide [9] PGP Peptide [10] EW Peptide [11] SS-31 Peptide [12] NAP, iAb5p Peptide [13,14] R4/R14 Peptide [15]

The American Medical Doctors MDs are in abject technical debt with respect to the above delivery into the human BRAIN. Based upon K. Meyl’s work in Germany, that built upon N. Tesla’s work the use of DNA-TX H-field delivers the peptide information DIRECTLY into the HUMAN BRAIN for REPAIR against Neurostrike Genomic weaponry. Let me REPEAT, American Medical Doctors are in “technical debt” and Americans are being dumbed down NOW due to the “unrestricted war” between The Dragon working through China, but also with enemies of the state internal to America.

I was left to DIE by U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Energy, Ochsner of Louisiana, Our Lady of The Lake of Louisiana and Memorial Hermann in Texas as well as U.S. Navy MEPS New Orleans, LA USA due to the ABJECT TECHNICAL DEBT of American Medical Doctors MDs to counterstrike genomic weapons of war delivered via various technology platforms in the invisible arsenal as itemized below:

Implant Tech Nano Tech Drug Tech Spectral Tech Unkown Unknown Tech

List of References:

[0] By Nephron - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12274694

[1] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7037223/

[2] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7795577/

[3] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32246368/

[4] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10122583/

[5] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34173097/

[6] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3987924/

[7] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12652066/

[8] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12348504/

[9] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8869103/

[10] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5406660/

[11] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10488166/

[12] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9192202/

[13] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2844470/

[14] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6017258/

[15] https://www.researchgate.net/figure/R5-and-R14-peptides-improve-hippocampal-long-term-potentiation-LTP-A-The-fragments_fig3_334744817