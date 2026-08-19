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Angels Watching Over Me
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Great suggestions Brandon as always. Thank you! I would just add to pray for cleaning inside and out while you are under water. Remember it all started with baptism and confessing our sins and everything coming at us in Jesus’ matchless Name! Bless you!

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