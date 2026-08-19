Two baths per day are required, I turn each bath tub water over 3x based upon mass-transfer studies in Chemical Engineering, to clean a substance out requires at least 3 turns of the solvent (e.g. water with specialized decontamination soap).

Figure 1: 1800s bath soaps started to be mass marketed. [1]

Anyone looking to decontaminate should be bathing upon waking up and upon returning home from work or their chores at the end of the day, first thing that you do when you walk in.

Ensure sheets and clothes are washed DAILY in Borax with Arm & Hammer Detergent.

This will help you clean up your body from “gunk” associated with contamination for lack of a better word.

Bath Soaps utilized have been written about in bathing use case in prior publications, but for convenience written here again:

Baking Soda, add a pinch to the bath tub, this helps pull magnetic nanotech out, REQUIRED for MAGNETIC NANOTECH REMOVAL in body and clothing Borax, add a pinch to the bath tub, this field coherent disrupts with the boron Rock Salt, NaCl, add a pinch to the bath tub, this fragments nanotech and helps heal, it has a yellow doublet Dr. Bronner Essential Oil Soaps Peppermint + whatever else you like Dial soap (anti-bacterial and anti-fungal), Dr. Bronner doesn’t stop this

I do not put my head under the bath water on the 1st turn of the water (e.g. 1st fill and drain cycle), only the second and third and then on the third turn I open my eyes under water and clean them out. I then utilize 100% cotton wash cloths and towel, all white and scrub in a clockwise direction on my body to remove the gunk, as it has resistance and can feel it move/slide with the soap/salt blend through the skin where the contamination resides.

List of References:

[1] By uncredited commercial artist - Macmillan’s Magazine, p. 50, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2801980