Okay, contamination intentional and unintentional sucks.

Figure 1: Birds on earth are cybernetic now, with the protocol below they can be islanded back into real birds then biocohered and dispatched for psionics on electrical transmission lines to broadcast specific information throughout a region.

Here is the basic instruction set to decontaminate the human body:

place the body into a fasted state with only Kosher clean foods (no meat, no fish no bird) only dairy organic non-synthetic, limited honey, anti-fibrolytics, chelators (vitamin c, lots of it and calcium disodium-edta), clean well water and demonized water… this takes years 1 to 3… drinks out of copper cups solid, utensils silver, tensor rings copper, silver and gold to start. In a 20 x 20 x 20 ft faraday shielded room with bath/shower/kitchen/sleep quarters establish copper, silver and gold transmitters running continuously in the far field and then an angelic patterned schuman resonance frequency transmitter off of a Tesla coil configuration with a copper tensor ring array Remain in the building without external telecom except your secured smart phone (required to fix dysfunctional Ns3 DARPA tech from Neurostrike weaponry). Exit the building about once or twice a day with tensor rings on to get sunlight in a vitamin c chlorophyll environment, such as in a pine tree forest that is not in the swamps and on a sedimentary basin or by the beach on a mountain to get the salted air. Have a 2.4+ Tesla Pulser on hand to destroy any adversarial chipsets at the meso to nanoscale as these will regrow if not destroyed.

Why copper frequencies? Copper subharmonics overlap with mold and fungus mortal oscillatory rates MOR and destroys hydra implant tech.

Why silver frequencies? Destroys virus, also I drink colloidal silver water with green tea and iodine (results in cascade reaction in contamination)

Why gold? Specifically colloidal gold? Cause it dissolves the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology circuitry in the body, this gets rid of adversarial tags and trackers that enemies of the state internal and external utilize. Gold, colloidal transmits a “field coherent disruptive field” that dissolves the nanotech circuits.

Figure 1: inside of the decontamination space and within the local region, heterodyning occurs… such that all Ns3 DARPA nanotech dissolves and then reforms with healthy copper and silver frequencies when the gold transmit TX is turned off. When heterodyned with the Schumann of earth and a large enough thumper transmitter TX for mechanical and ELF spectral that goes through earth ALL Ns3 DARPA and knockoffs can be reset by a single operator. Let that one sink in, dissolve an entire nation state cybernetic comms with a field coherent disrupt frequency transmit … makes CIA, KGB old guard and DIA and MSS look like toolbags and paper pushers that all failed to do their jobs when an independent attacked on American dirt hacks their tech in the clear. Over.

Need help? Need decontamination services? Need a place to go to decontaminate? Email help@reactwell.com as there is now enough of a market need to build a community and I have working protocols in place. More importantly, I have funding due to reverse engineering Global broadcast transmission technology modulated at contamination in people, based upon reverse engineering the way Red Communist China attacked America covertly through The Dragon with enemies of the state internal and external.