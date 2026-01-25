Medical Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but bioweapon countermeasures. Of course this applies to people also interested in detox, parasite cleanse and various other ways to keep the human body healthy. If you need medical advice, talk to your legally licensed Medical Doctor MD or Naturopathic Doctor ND.

The simple elixir below works for me, it may work for you. It contains anti-parasite, proven chelators and bee derived products with organic herbs. I take this once a day now. I’ve launched decontamination.ai to amplify this work as it is easier to communicate than the AIBCPS website that well, is for technical people, the decontamination.ai is for everyone to learn and improve their health with a narrow AI agent.

Figure 1: Brandon Iglesias’ home made elixir for decontamination of China CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite technology that contains all good items for a healthy human body to decontaminate. If considering this talk with your medical doctor MD regarding your kidney health as the calcium-disodium-EDTA may overwhelm someone if they have an unhealthy kidney function, so if in doubt remove the strong chelator that also degrades synthetic biology until you talk with your legally licensed medical doctor MD.

Preparation Tools:

Mortar and pestel (marble) Glass borosilicate mixing bowel

Ingredients:

Organic horseradish root (destroys graphene) Organic garlic (after crushing and mincing... allicin is made in 5 to 7 minutes, mix into glass bowel and consume it within 10-15 minites else the allicin degrades ... very small bioactive time window), so mash the organic garlic in the mortar and pestel first to save time, then add to mixing bowel and eat. Organic tumeric Organic ginseng Organic honey Propolis Organic flax seed cold pressed oil Apple cider vinegar Maple syrup Calcium-disodium-edta (destroys nanotech and heavy metals) Ivermectin powder Fenbendazole powder Kosher ancient salt, white only, no anti-caking agents (e.g. no aluminum)

The quantities of the above, different based upon the current state of the person needing to decontaminate and what specific contamination is the issue. As always, talk with your MD or ND regarding the calcium-disodium-EDTA, ivermectin and fenbendazole.



Why does the above work so well? Cause the parasites go after the maple syrup and honey, then get nailed with chelators and anti-parasite ingredients. If the parasites have nanotechnology in them, something humanity has to deal with these days, then the calcium-disodium-EDTA degrades the nanotech in the parasite, while the anti-parasite ivermectin and fenbendazole destroys the parasite along with the active time-sensitive ingredient, allicin.

Remember the parasites are integrated and siphoning food from your digestive system, including mouth. These parasites in times of unrestricted war are not just biological, but also synthetic biology as shown below:

Figure 2: China CCP PLA MSS enemy of the state BRAIN parasite with tentacles that integrate into teeth and mouth to feed and over-take your organic brain.

Figure 3: Synthetic biology hydra parasites that integrate and move through the human biological tissues. Yes, this is real, unfortunately. These can integrate into a human beings eyeballs, it is called optogenetic overlay.

Figure 4: Feeding tubulars to synthetic biology parasites and organic parasites in top of mouth.

Figure 5: Synthetic + Biological parasite feeding tubular to the BRAIN parasite technology by China CCP PLA MSS and enemies of the state, requires the calcium-disodium-EDTA and anti-parasite supplies to degrade.