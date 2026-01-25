Decontamination.ai 101 | Simple Home Made Get Well Parasite, Graphene Oxide GO Removal and Detox Elixir
Based upon my work on decontamination and clearing up my body from intentional poisoning, I've learned a lot that even the majority of medical doctors MDs are not aware of. Learn more here.
Medical Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but bioweapon countermeasures. Of course this applies to people also interested in detox, parasite cleanse and various other ways to keep the human body healthy. If you need medical advice, talk to your legally licensed Medical Doctor MD or Naturopathic Doctor ND.
The simple elixir below works for me, it may work for you. It contains anti-parasite, proven chelators and bee derived products with organic herbs. I take this once a day now. I’ve launched decontamination.ai to amplify this work as it is easier to communicate than the AIBCPS website that well, is for technical people, the decontamination.ai is for everyone to learn and improve their health with a narrow AI agent.
Preparation Tools:
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mortar and pestel (marble)
Glass borosilicate mixing bowel
Ingredients:
Organic horseradish root (destroys graphene)
Organic garlic (after crushing and mincing... allicin is made in 5 to 7 minutes, mix into glass bowel and consume it within 10-15 minites else the allicin degrades ... very small bioactive time window), so mash the organic garlic in the mortar and pestel first to save time, then add to mixing bowel and eat.
Organic tumeric
Organic ginseng
Organic honey
Propolis
Organic flax seed cold pressed oil
Apple cider vinegar
Maple syrup
Calcium-disodium-edta (destroys nanotech and heavy metals)
Ivermectin powder
Fenbendazole powder
Kosher ancient salt, white only, no anti-caking agents (e.g. no aluminum)
The quantities of the above, different based upon the current state of the person needing to decontaminate and what specific contamination is the issue. As always, talk with your MD or ND regarding the calcium-disodium-EDTA, ivermectin and fenbendazole.
Why does the above work so well? Cause the parasites go after the maple syrup and honey, then get nailed with chelators and anti-parasite ingredients. If the parasites have nanotechnology in them, something humanity has to deal with these days, then the calcium-disodium-EDTA degrades the nanotech in the parasite, while the anti-parasite ivermectin and fenbendazole destroys the parasite along with the active time-sensitive ingredient, allicin.
Remember the parasites are integrated and siphoning food from your digestive system, including mouth. These parasites in times of unrestricted war are not just biological, but also synthetic biology as shown below:
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you, Brandon! Amazing information. One piece reminds me of Dr. Jennifer Daniels, a medical doctor who left the USA years ago b/c she wanted to practice medicine the traditional way -- healing and curing rather than drugging -- , had created a method along the same line of thinking, trolling the parasites/fungi with sugar cubes that are laced with food grade turpentine, which one chews well before swallowing. Sugar draws them in and turpentine knocks them out in the gut! Some of her older videos are still on BrighteonNews.com, search her name. Praying for your continued success and recovery, and thankful for the wisdom you share. Blessings.