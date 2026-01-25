Brandon’s Substack

Brandon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angels Watching Over Me's avatar
Angels Watching Over Me
13h

Thank you, Brandon! Amazing information. One piece reminds me of Dr. Jennifer Daniels, a medical doctor who left the USA years ago b/c she wanted to practice medicine the traditional way -- healing and curing rather than drugging -- , had created a method along the same line of thinking, trolling the parasites/fungi with sugar cubes that are laced with food grade turpentine, which one chews well before swallowing. Sugar draws them in and turpentine knocks them out in the gut! Some of her older videos are still on BrighteonNews.com, search her name. Praying for your continued success and recovery, and thankful for the wisdom you share. Blessings.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brandon Iglesias · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture