Towards the end of 2025, I was able to evaluate copper bracelets (diamagnetic) that have neodymium magnets in them that are supposed to “help” ease pain, scavenge magnetic particles in blood, etc. The problem is having a magnet on your body, increases your resistance, which is NOT a good thing.

Figure 1: Copper magnetic bracelet with neodymium magnets on the inside [1]

Figure 2: Copper and stainless steel magnetic bracelet with neodymium magnets on the inside [2]

What do I mean by increase resistance? In the bible is states “why do we resist”? On Harvard University’s Electrical Engineering Circuits classroom door there is a plaque that has a resistor and it states “resistance is futile”.

With the earth full of pollution, intentional and unintentional, air having magnetic, paramagnetic and heavy metal particles in it, rain waters being poisoned with heavy metals and the food grown outdoors containing significant metals, having a magnet on your God given body attracts the pollution into your body, even if shielded by a copper bracelet on the external side, there is still a magnetic field that is unhealthy.

Perhaps 20-40 years ago a magnetic bracelet was acceptable to wear outdoors, but today if one chooses to wear one it better be indoors in a clean noncontaminated location, else contamination will move into your body. I would not wear a copper bracelet with magnets on it outdoors or in locations where known contamination of magnetic elements exist or iron elements or paramagnetic elements.

Further, for those that understand there is the seen and unseen on this earth, the groups on earth that have the near field and void technology weaponized to command the spirits, the dark spirits (e.g. Shadow Knows) can only directly interact with a person that has a resistance and low frequency, the groups on earth that can directly mess with a human being using this advanced ancient physics technology that interacts with the unseen have the ability to mess with people that have “magnets” on their body more than people that don’t have “magnets” on their body. The more angelic your body becomes (e.g. increasing your frequency, going diamagnetic and lowering your resistance) the less the groups on earth that have fielded working near-field and void technologies can mess with your God given body, FACT that few on earth know.

Therefore, the decision to wear a magnetic copper (only diamagnetic metals, no titanium, no stainless steel, etc.) if made should only be indoors in a clean environment with no loose iron, magnetic particles, paramagnetic particles and only if you are not under active attack by the most evil vile people one earth that have IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem systems and near-field and void systems that command the unseen spirits to mess with other humans (yes, this is real tech, few on earth know about and even fewer figure out and are able to effectively communicate without being attacked and assassinated, why? cause the groups with this tech don’t want anyone else to figure it out, cause it gives them a lot of power, power even over the IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem technology used by IC and nation states).

