I chose calcium-disodium-EDTA as it is the only chelator proven to remove intentional “invisible arsenal” weapon contamination utilizing nanotechnology with mesogen crystals and heavy metals, lanthanum and neodymium oxide that intentionally contaminates a human body, increasing resistance.

Important Note: not everyone can take “calcium-disodium-EDTA” as their kidneys can’t handle the increased workload, so always check with your legally licensed medical professional regarding your kidney health and function as well as the use of calcium-disodium-EDTA. If your medical professional has never heard of calcium-disodium-EDTA for detox then FIND an MD or ND that has experience with calcium-disodium-EDTA, unless your MD or ND is willing to learn and explore the use of calcium-disodium-EDTA with you for health and wellness.

I first started with the suppository method, that has a 30 to 40% bioavailability via the small intestine. The oral method non-enteric coated gets degraded in the large intestine acids and only has a 5% bioavailability. The IV has the highest availability as it goes directly into the blood, nothing is perfect, but definitely above 80% bioavailability via IV.

The IV method of calcium-disodium-EDTA is the best as it has the highest level of bioavailability and you are monitored by medical professional that understands pharmaceuticals are not the “holy grail” (quite the opposite in fact).

I prefer to now dose with enteric coated calcium-disodium-EDTA for decontamination.ai and then glycerosomal. Why? Cause the enteric coated calcium-disodium-EDTA will get me to 30 to 40% bioavailability via oral since it does not get degraded in the large intestine and goes into the small intestine and then disperses throughout the body via blood flow and circulation to remove bulk contamination (e.g. “low hanging fruit”). Then I prefer to zero-in on the harder to get to contamination utilizing a molecular payload delivery system, such as glycerosomal.

Further, I dose the chelator while in a PEMF H-field at a subharmonic of magnetic metals (such as neodymium oxide) and have DNA-TX H-field sequences further helping to jostle and push out the metals from tissues into the fluid flows (blood, lymph drainage) such that the circulating calcium-disodium-EDTA dosed via enteric coating can remove…. I think the combination of enteric coated calcium-disodium-EDTA when combined with the H-field pulsing at the subharmonics of metals to be removed works just as well as any glycerosomal method (e.g. local PEMF H-field + DNA-TX H-field with enteric coated calcium disodium EDTA is my preferred method of removing heavy metal and other poisonous metals).

After doing a chelation dose, I then redose with zinc and associated diamagnetic healthy metals as I remove the heavy metal magnetic contamination inside of my God given body. This step to re-inventory the body with the vitamins and supplements taken with OSA (bioavailabile silica water) is extremely important else I’ll deplete my zinc and other essential diamagnetic metals in my body.

Here is what my initial “compounding” of calcium-disodium-EDTA inside of enteric kosher vegan gel capsules looks like, success!

My Budget for this “compounding” (e.g. I’m a chemical engineer mole counter, and will optimize a protocol, but for now if you’re considering compounding make sure to understand it is only for myself, not for resale, and if you compound other molecules that are regulated well, the pharma captured groups will POUND you down with lawfare, so watch out for that, especially if you go to resell it and are not a legally licensed pharmacist selling regulated substances (e.g. this is because people back in the day were selling snake oil and the local governments didn’t like seeing people get swindled and die, but then the pharma groups saw an opportunity and pounced on this and locked up and entire industry and completed agency capture, for at least the past 100 years this has been the case, now Red Communist China CCP owned and infiltrated pharmaceutical corporations are replaying that playbook on the Americans and UKs and EUs with their pharma nano-mil-industrial complex IEEE 1906.1 technology.

Ok, back to the point. I did the calcium-disodium-EDTA enteric coating compounding (e.g. inventorying of the pills body and caps) under a UVa light with colloidal silver nanoparticles sprayed on the region. I also did the compounding on a lamb fur that was coated in silver, prior subjected to ozone and under a UVa light. Why? cause the fibers combined with silver and UVa light provide a diamagnetic repel and bacteria/fungal/virus destroy environment. Each of those fibers is a lightning rod when inventoried with silver and bombarded with photons from a UVa 40 watt light plasma source. It also imprints biophotons into the molecules.

Figure 1: Enteric coated capsule package, I separate out 100 caps from bodies of the pills to make loading the tray manual pill inventory system easier.

Figure 2: The enteric coated calcium-disodium-EDTA pills - these are VERY hard to find for sale anywhere so I just made my own.

Figure 3: Completed QTY 100 calcium-disodium-EDTA enteric kosher vegan gel coated pills for decontamination of “invisible arsenal” weaponry

Budget: $150 for 2,000 pills (e.g. 2 years worth at least).

If enough people request, I’ll stock the kit to do the above for people to purchase (e.g. the enteric coated, the calcium-disodium-EDTA and the dispenser/capsule/loader.