I’m speeding-up decontamination of my God given body from a synbioweapon platform poison that I was dosed within 2022 through the combined use of:

Hydrated body with OSA bioavailable silica with colloidal silver nanoparticle ions Dosing with enteric coated calcium-disodium-EDTA (I make this on my own) and will provide kits through www.decontamination.ai shortly for anyone else interested in doing this While dosing with enteric coated calcium-disodium-EDTA I’m in a local PEMF H-field at the subharmonics of magnetic materials (e.g. neodymium, magnetite, etc.) and prefer the 50 Hz and 40 Hz frequencies for this as 50 Hz degrades magnetic neodymium-oxide and 40 Hz degrades amyloids and plaques as well as helps focus and concentration (alpha-wave for human brain).

I’ll also dose with NAC and a mixture of mortar-n-pestel mashed garlic (source of allicin, active form within a 10 to 20 minute bioavailable window after mashing the organic garlic), horseradish root (source of horseradish peroxidase HRP), apple cider vinegar, hot honey (infused with capsaicin, a vasodialator, pain reliever and anti-fungal agent), propolis, paprika, tumeric, ginger, maple syrup, ivermectin powder and fenbendazole powder).