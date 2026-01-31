Decontamination.ai 105 | Dosing with Enteric Coated Calcium-disodium-EDTA in PEMF H-field & DNA-TX H-field
Decontamination is being speed-up on my end by dosing with enteric coated calcium-disodium-EDTA in the presence of an H-field delivered into my DNA via DNA-TX and into contamination via PEMF.
I’m speeding-up decontamination of my God given body from a synbioweapon platform poison that I was dosed within 2022 through the combined use of:
Hydrated body with OSA bioavailable silica with colloidal silver nanoparticle ions
Dosing with enteric coated calcium-disodium-EDTA (I make this on my own) and will provide kits through www.decontamination.ai shortly for anyone else interested in doing this
While dosing with enteric coated calcium-disodium-EDTA I’m in a local PEMF H-field at the subharmonics of magnetic materials (e.g. neodymium, magnetite, etc.) and prefer the 50 Hz and 40 Hz frequencies for this as 50 Hz degrades magnetic neodymium-oxide and 40 Hz degrades amyloids and plaques as well as helps focus and concentration (alpha-wave for human brain).
I’ll also dose with NAC and a mixture of mortar-n-pestel mashed garlic (source of allicin, active form within a 10 to 20 minute bioavailable window after mashing the organic garlic), horseradish root (source of horseradish peroxidase HRP), apple cider vinegar, hot honey (infused with capsaicin, a vasodialator, pain reliever and anti-fungal agent), propolis, paprika, tumeric, ginger, maple syrup, ivermectin powder and fenbendazole powder).
Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, if you need medical advice talk to you legally licensed medical professional. This is decontamination advice from weaponized pollution, toxins and weapon systems in times of unrestricted war.
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.