This brief is published to clarify how I’m optimizing my decontamination protocols.

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, if you need medical help, find a competent legally licensed medical doctor MD or naturopathic doctor ND. The focus of my work is on decontamination from bioweapons and nanotechnology, now utilized globally in times of unrestricted war between China with enemies of the state attacking The United States of America “In God We Trust” and our allies.

In optimizing my protocols to dose with DMSO into the brain with an essential oil or nootropic repair payload (e.g. fisetin for removal of zombie cells) or into muscles and body with (C60 fullerene or fullerenol) to inventory mitochondria (uptake is about 40 to 50% C60 diamagnetic fullerene into the mitochondria, permanent if dosing with C60 fullerene) for ATP boost. I’m downselecting for use of DMSO only on days not utilizing Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment HBOT and separating out the use of DMSO from HBOT and Ozone by 48 to 72 hours and from the use of ozone and ozone activated linalool oil (oxidizer) Why? Cause DMSO is a reducing agent and ozone is an oxidizing agent, as well as ozonides. The best way to view decontamination is to lump molecules into reducing agents vs. oxidizing agents and provide a time delay between the dose of the reducing agent and oxidizing agent. That said, there are always exceptions (e.g. H2O2) that is both an oxidizer and a reducer and helps to heal the body, even while the body is both exposed to oxidizer and reducers at the same time (yes, our bodies and the biochemistry is complicated enough, without having to include synthetic biology into the mix, required these days to account for nanotechnology).

Therefore, my updated protocol for DMSO is to utilize it as a payload delivery mechanism, only after ensuring my body is in a fasted state for 48 hours with only electrolytes and water. Why? cause if I have junk circulating in my blood that is going into the brain, then the DMSO will also move the contamination in my blood through the blood brain barrier bbb. So, the simple solution is to fast (put the body into apoptosis state, before dosing with DMSO). So, going forward I’m dosing with DMSO and the molecule of choice to decontaminate my brain and chelate materials from my brain (e.g. OSA bioavailable silica water plus a payloaded molecule of interest) and then waiting at least 48 hours to enter into an Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Chamber HBOT. Further, hydrogenated water is consumed only when dosing with DMSO and I’m avoiding hydrogenated water on days dosing with ozone and HBOT.

Here is my Linalool “ozonide” protocol per the following recipe: