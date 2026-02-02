I’ve been decontaminating from a hybrid nanotech w/synthetic biology and biological weapon platform that grows based upon food input into my body. In 2025 I completed a review of off-the-shelf solutions available and have found that upgrading the delivery mechanisms to be enteric coated is REQUIRED for certain dosing and the use of lipid nanoparticle and equivalent is REQUIRED for vitamin C chelator.

Therefore, I have started to make my own pills with enteric coating. As a chemical engineer with chemistry background, that also took a weekend part-time job at GNC to spy on China and their pharma practices (yes, Red Communist China bought GNC in 2018-2019 prior to the pandemic where CCP released Sars-Cov-2 and attacked pharmaceutical supply chains to poison the antidotes, this is right-up my lane and the path forward is to start selling these blends with nattokinase, bromelain, vaso-dialator and calcium-disodium-EDTA enteric coated.

You can submit pre-order inquiries here, as I make the product, I’ll update the inventory level on https://www.decontamination.ai for people to purchase the items and ramp-up production as demand requests. I’m pricing the decontamination pills such that one is sold at full retail (reasonable and fair price) and that for each bottle purchased a bottle is provided to a person in need (they just need to pay for shipping & handling).

Here is a journal publication on the benefits of enteric coated nattokinase over non-enteric coated:

Figure 1: Nattokinase enteric coated journal publication by Martin Milner, N.D., and Kouhei Makise, M.D.

List of References:

[1] https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1089/107628002760091001