Over the past week, I updated my decontamination protocol to include ultrasound, such that it would degrade any protein based plaques through mechanical vibration and sound that goes about 5 centimeters into the head from either direction depending upon where the sondes are placed for 1 MHz and then about 2 to 3 centimeters for 3 MHZ sonde. The human brain, depending upon the size, can have majority of it reached by utilizing the sonde on external side of the brain and then inside the mouth to attack contamination that results in loss of blood flow in specific regions due to unrestricted war nanotech and genomic weapons. I utilize the ultrasound while in a fasted state and have the body full of anti-fibrolytics and chelators that you can find at www.decontamination.ai this February. After I utilize the ultrasound, I then utilize the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit to pull out the disrupted contamination that is getting attacked by the following:

Ultrasound: mechanical vibrations and longitudinal waves of sound DNA-TX H-field: at DNA level remove metals, plaques, restore DNA and RNA health Anti-fibrolytics Chelators Magnetic vortex skyrmion field, that separates out the diamagnetic and clean mesogen crystals from the heavy metals and magnetic components

Remember, contamination is spread by bugs these days, weaponized intentionally by enemies of the state, notably China CCP. Basically, China programs into a person IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular and extra-cellular communications and then attracts bugs into the person and has the person eat heavy metal containing foods exported from China and loaded with Chinese nanotech, then the AI from China via IEEE 1906.1 programs reservoirs of bugs with smart virus, mold and fungus inside of it and then CCP and enemies of the state use these people as “super spreaders” for not only splinter cell contamination spread, but airborne contaminated bug spread into their local environment. This is WW3, an abomination to humanity.

The samples below show contamination that has a magnetic component encapsulated in a demodulation sheathe that protects the weapon from conventional far-field transmission attack via conventional biosurveillance telecom systems 5G+, this is how Red Communist China and enemies of the state pierce national security biosurveillance systems, by masking the signal response from the actual intentional contamination dosed into an enemy nation state’s population base.

Figure 1: This is a poster child photograph documenting the magnetic nanotech chip surrounded by a material that demodulates any far-field transmission from reading it or sending information into it, except at the quantum level.

Figure 2: This is another prime example of a nanotech chip spread via intentional and unintentional contamination into a person surrounded by a material that demodulates and insulates/protects the metal from being chelated with conventional chelators, even nanoparticles.

Figure 3: more contamination shown on the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit.