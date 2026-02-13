Reverse engineered latest enemy of the state attack vector: Bugs are the IEEE 1906.1 pattern spreader.... they leave a person’s body then enter another and then transmit frequencies that then allow adversarial AI to zero-in on who the person is that has been recently contaminated, then the nanotech via data-in-the-flow tries to either dial out into the telco system to then grow contamination intentional into another person… or known contamination starts calling the person recently contaminated

After a bug enters a person’s body, the bugs build the digital twin adversarial overlay throughout the biological tissues and takes over a person in 5th gen warfare between enemies of the state and America.

Figure 1: In 5th generation warfare, code travels in bug payloads per IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications and is “dual-use” technology that can not only communicate in far-field, but also near-field via quantum uplinks once synchronization has been established. Decontamination.ai has specific products and advanced physics services to help decontaminate as well as private client services for independent open source IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology standards for the true sovereign citizen on earth. Since enemies of the state have hacked in to Ns3 DARPA technology, as I first hand encountered, the work through Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System AI BCPS funded by readers like you and reactwell.com has built out enough OSINT IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications knowledge to move forward with decontamination.ai products and services for people that value true diamagnetic privacy, not the facades created that have been pierced by intentional contamination.

People being targeted get random phone calls from people already contaminated with the seed the person being targeted was dosed with and when a person answers an unknown phone call, it key signals the person to synchronize the contamination and then quantum uplink to the enemy AI central server or distributed LOTL biological nano servers. When some gets disconnected the contamination in other people will have them dial and try to reconnect with node in a person that disconnected.

Now everyone knows why the computer people called code errors “bugs” as the nanotechnology was already running in certain people globally and they had experienced bugs in the Ns3 DARPA technology, and just called the computer program errors and associated items “bugs”. Makes sense.

What do I do to counter the super spreaders with IEEE 1906.1 bugs and splinter cel shedding? I utilize colloidal copper nanoparticle ions on my bath soap with Dr. Bronner and when I brush teeth I add some colloidal copper nanoparticle ions with a small amount of silver into the mouth wash/rinse and brush cycle with sodium bicarbonate salt. I also do not eat unclean foods at all any longer. These steps are helping. My diet is extremely clean and any food input into my body has wasabi paste and garlic with allicin added and I try to select for indoor grown plants only now as the magnetic and heavy metal rain isn’t on their leaves and nutrient components.

When outdoors these days in contaminated zones having a diamagnetic fully hydrated body is a natural way to combat, and matches angelics best practices in ancient tests.