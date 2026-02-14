Insight: You have to degrade intentional contamination’s demodulation biofilm protective sheathes with anti-fibrolytics, chelators, ultrasound and magnetic vortex skyrmion attack vectors first to then have the increased probability of transmitting far-field spiked and square wave harmonic and subharmonic resonance frequencies to destroy the synthetic biology and bioweapons surrounded by biofilm sheathes. I also had to utilize ozone, HBOT and diamagnetic colloidal nanoparticle ions to disrupt the significant amounts of contamination (intentional & unintentional) and break-up the magnetic nanotech IEEE 1906.1 circuitry.

As I continue to move my body diamagnetic, dosing with diamagnetic nanoparticle ions, such as copper nanoparticle ions on the body and colloidal silver nanoparticle ions inside the body with colloidal gold nanoparticle ions on and in the body, while in a field coherent-disruptive environment in a hydrated state with anti-fibrolytics, MSM, NAC, liposomal vitamin C, liposomal magnesium, liquid kelp with potassium iodide, eating within a six hour period (only clean vegetable food sources, while minimizing any food input grown out doors (e.g. heavy metals, magnetic nanotech and pollution source), dosing with OSA silica water to pull aluminum out of my brain and in a PEMF H-field at 10 Hz, 40 Hz and 50 Hz with background DNA-TX H-field decontamination and healing sequences being transmitted and in UVab and IR lighted environment utilizing plasma bulbs and non-LED lights (I’m more interested in quality of light than energy efficiency) it is working. Here is further evidence of decontamination success, remember to decontaminate it takes a lifestyle change and focus on a daily basis, else the contamination will continue to re-assemble and grow. Going diamagnetic minimizes H-field synchronization as the magnetic nanotechnology gets reduced and the use of colloidal copper nanoparticle ions destroys the hydra parasites, including disrupting the synthetic hydra parasites.

I utilize beet root extracts for NOx vasodialator increase, I prefer the “force factor” brand that is American Made that concentrates the active beet sourced ingredients, without adding more metals and contamination that was present in organic beets grown outdoors in the contaminated dirt of earth.

The images below include the magnetic tentacles of designer hydra, built to take-over the human body from the inside out, being destroyed through the protocol listed above. Keep in mind I’ve also added in ozone and HBOT into the decontamination protocol. The Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy HBOT sessions (not using a shared HBOT chamber that further spreads contamination, in a perfect world) enables the partial pressure attack to oxygenate tissues deprived of oxygen, while the ozone destroys hard to get to mold and fungus.

