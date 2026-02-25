Decontamination.ai 113 | Chinese Gu Worm Non-Kinetic Threat NKT Review, Long-Term Time Horizon Attack on Nation States & Decontamination Protocol

Here is a the Red Communist China Gu Worm Non-Kinetic-Threat NKT in review and decontamination protocols on how to reduce it and remove it, the tech will blind you once it gets into your senses. Therefore, this is important for Medical Doctors MDs, Engineers and Scientists to be aware of to help colleagues decontaminate and remove the invasive worm species that is a biological and synthetic biology based structure that grows off of food input into a persons body.

The Gu worm grows into the head through the neck, digestive tract via throat by vagus nerve corridor and pulls in food that you eat. It originally gets established from air pollution with intentional contamination, bugs that may fly into a person’s ear, nose, throat, pharmaceuticals with nanotech in it from Red Communist China mil-industrial-complex, and food supply intentionally dosed with nanotech by Red Communist China.

New information on decontamination.... this tech in me is the Gu worm “digital twin” designed to pierce and slow down the Ns3 DARPA technetium IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications via hijack of Ns3 DARPA technetium via surround and enclose of the circuits in the body with gunk from CCP food supply that demodulates the cybernetics frequencies and then once a toehold established it is any food input that grows it....as it synchronizes with additional local and global contamination. I just exited field coherent disruptive environment to re-attack the Gu worm CCP gunk with new information and strategy to decontaminate faster, published here. To re-iterate, the Gu worm by Red Commie Chinese and enemies of the state proxies, follows vagus nerve circuit digestive tract and brain... when one eats solid food it grows faster, when one eats carbohydrates it grows faster, when one eats sugars it grows faster.

Intelligence agencies are ABJECT FAILURES at identifying Non-Kinetic-Threats due to the long-term time horizon…. this Red Communist China Gu Worm junk in me took over a decade (10 years) to grow and then attempt to permanently take me off line with a key-signal, when I didn’t tote the Red Communist China party line. The magnetic field H-field by Red Communist China acts as a “tripwire” and the enemies of the state would dispatch surrogates loaded up with nanobiochem and glitch me out through parking vehicles in front of house, synchronizing with the magnetic field when the other attack vectors failed (EMF, audio, mechanical vibration, etc.) and then cause me harm due to not toting the Red Communist party line. China CCP has a long term time horizon attack on America, decades to centuries… America is short-term time horizon and needs to change that Wall-Street mentality that got America into trouble.

Attack vectors in detail from 1999 Red Communist China unrestricted war on America declaration (2nd time in known history):

Nanobiochem parasite utilized to control the person, it adds significant resistance to the person and decreases their frequency When a person disconnects from the parasite, CCP dispatches surrogates to reinfect and synchronize the node (e.g. person) that was removed. Typically vehicles with windows down and loud mufflers and at times look like they are falling apart (e.g. the vehicle not maintained) has a person contaminated with bionanotech. When the persistent state reconnect, spread via bugs fails and synchronization via spectra then CCP utilizes their dark tech, that interacts with the void to dispatch via AI enabled “radionics” boxes fallen spirits to attack and regrow the nanobiochem weapon Gu inside of the person from other people locally contaminated, this is the technology domain that few on earth are aware of as it is only the black site military and intelligence community folks with some in the church that are aware of this attack vector. This attack vector only works on “resistance” inside of a human body or a person full of resistance material, so it only enables the fallen to reassemble the contamination circuit and restablish comms, not do anything else if NOT further integrated and since I’ve decontaminated to the point where I’m functional again…. well this evil/dark secret of theirs is now in the CLEAR OSINT style.

Decontamination Protocol:

Fasting Liquids that have only the required essential mass Anti-fibrolytics (nattokinase, bromelain with calcium-disodium-EDTA at www.decontaminate.ai) as the site will be online shortly. Audio and sound that degrades proteins and gunk that normally should be in your stomach, but the Gu parasite siphons the food out and grows throughout your body with weird proteins and plaques from non-digested food as it is bionanotech. A list of frequencies for this can be found at www.decontaminate.ai as the site will be online shortly. DNA-TX H-field. Ozone and PEMF H-field at high power Tesla. HBOT Salt Water, Light, Quartz Sand to Boost the frequency of the human body and fragment the nanotechnology and destroy the parasite materials with UVab from sunlight. Remember the Gu worm parasite by China CCP builds off of local available materials… if you live in the swamps, you get mold, fungus and bugs… if you live in cities, you get fleas, pollution, virus, bacteria, etc. … if you live on the beach, you get sunlight, quartz sand and salt that helps to clean-up and clear up your body.

Items to NOT Do: