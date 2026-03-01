The bioengineered food ingredients are designed to permanently stay in your body, I’ve found that calcium-disodium-EDTA in combination with the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit by magnetex.org (if you decide to get one of these please kindly list me as a reference) are the only way to remove the bioengineered food ingredients that humanity has been loaded up with for decades. The bioengineered food ingredients are part of the digital twin system designed to control and take-over the human body. Originally this was Ns3 DARPA tech, but now the Dragon via China CCP PLA MSS now has this technology as well as other tech designed to permanently reside in the human body, lower your frequency and increase your resistance for total control. The bioengineered food ingredients are the Dragon’s plan to lock up the whole world for total control and deceive humanity.

Figure 1: Moonpie made in Chattanooga, TN bakery with bioengineered synthetic ingredients. Extremely unhealthy, DO NOT CONSUME if you enjoy life and living with free will as the bioengineered tech is part of total population control IEEE 1906.1 nanotechology cellular communications and if you go off-grid (e.g. not being microwaved directly with 5G, all of the dead bioengineered material will rapidly decrease your frequency and you’ll die a horrible death as parasites enter your body due to the lower vibrational frequency of your cells being drawn down by the bioengineered food ingredients). I ate a whole box of moonpies over the past month to test this out. DO NOT DO THAT. [1]

Today, I was out and about in town to run some errands and had to use the bathroom twice. Each time surrogates with the Dragon intercepted my path to the bathroom, one of them had a t-shirt with the Dragon on their body, the other was a McDonalds employee. Like clock-work these people went into the bathroom to shed splinter cell technology into my God given body.

