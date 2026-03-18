There is another attack vector built-into the Red Communist China IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology with biotech, people consuming food with sodium benzoate or potassium benzoate (benzoate salts form cancer when reacted with ascorbic acid or closely related molecules, such as d-ascorbic acid [4], in it are having the nanobiochem parasite (Chinese Gu Worm) accumulate the sodium benzoate in the body’s tissues. When a person goes to chelate and detox with vitamin c (ascorbic acid) the vitamin C will encounter the preservative (sodium benzoate) and then produce benzene in-situ within the human body that results in CANCER.

IMMEDIATE ACTION: Avoid consumption of liquids and foods that have contacted aluminum and do not consume benzoate salts in food and drinks. Vitamin C is a healthy natural chelator, but it reacts with benzoate preservative to produce benzene in-situ within the human body and that then causes cancer. OSA silica helps to remove aluminum, go to www.decontamination.ai and submit an inquiry to be added to the list for products that are clean and pure to help decontaminate people that are contaminated.

Figure 1: Carbonated beverage aluminum can (aluminum causes Alzheimers) containing sodium benzoate (e.g. Monster Energy drinks and many others). Action everyone can take, avoid aluminum cans, pots, cookware and tableware and benzoate salts.

Figure 2: Sodium Benzoate utilized in Monster Energy drinks.

Therefore, I’m working with calcium-disodium-EDTA first to chelate and then following-up the calcium-disodium-EDTA chelation with vitamin C (water soluble: ascrobic acid and lipid soluble: ascorbyl palmitate and liposomal vitamin c).

I’m avoiding all food and liquid drinks that contain sodium benzoate as the contamination in my body will input it and grow.

Regardless, if you’re dealing with 5th Generation Cognitive Weapons of war or simply want to detox your body and stay clean and clear with a clear mind and body, avoid sodium benzoate, it reacts with vitamin C under light and heat to form benzene, a known carcinogen.

Figure 3: Benzene, a solvent, cancer causing, that is produced from the chemical reaction of sodium benzoate and ascrobic acid in the human body, accelerated by light and heat.

List of References:

[1] https://www.cancer.org/cancer/risk-prevention/chemicals/benzene.html

[2] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3271273/

[3] https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benzene

[4] https://www.fda.gov/food/environmental-contaminants-food/questions-and-answers-occurrence-benzene-soft-drinks-and-other-beverages