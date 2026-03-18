ISIRB (Integrated Stress Response InhiBitor) is an experimental compound that reverses the effects of cellular stress, restoring protein synthesis and enhancing cognition in animal models. By inhibiting the integrated stress response (ISR), it shows potential in treating traumatic brain injury (TBI), cognitive decline, and neurodegeneration by reversing eIF2 [1]

RBM3 (RNA Binding Motif Protein 3) is a cold-inducible, glycine-rich protein that acts as a translational regulator, promoting cell survival and proliferation under stress. It is highly expressed during hypothermia, providing neuroprotection and stimulating protein synthesis. RBM3 is often overexpressed in various cancers, acting as a proto-oncogene. [2]

Figure 1: Former CIA officers critize the agency’s investigation into Havana Syndrome (e.g. China CCP Neurostrike by PLA MSS). This is Marc, Marc got the CCP BRAIN parasite and it kept him from working behind a computer terminal cause he got headaches, Marc didn’t know that Dinshah color yellow prevents the brain parasite from growing as well as adjusting eating habits and more advanced technology. I’ve reached out to Marc and have NOT gotten a response/reply, which indicates the CCP BRAIN parasite has already taken him over, that’s what CCP does, poach minds and bodies with their 5th generation cognitive warfare “invisible arsenal” Clip from a 60 Minutes video…. Note no mention of IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications on any of the 60 minutes broadcasts, Abject failure of the news agency and their handlers. Remember, IC will monitor and use people dosed with novel technology to learn about it while the person is slow-killed, is that ethical? Nope.

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but decontamination information regarding 5th generation cognitive weapons of war countermeaures. China CCP PLA MSS doesn’t care about you, all CCP cares about is dumbing you down and stealing your money, CCP first went after the pharmaceutical corporations and captured them and now has majority of medical doctors MDs in Western medicine dumbed down to the piont that most, but not all won’t even want to understand IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications and how it can induce conventional medical issues covertly from the nanoscale through the meso to macroscale. If you need medical advice, go see the horrible result of Rockefeller’s family’s lineage that are “custodians” and NOT builders that got contaminated by Red Communist China indoctrinated Medical Doctors (MDs). I’m a chemical engineer from undergrad, that went pre-med route, shadowed oncologists and almost went to medical school, I took all the pre-requesites, but went to work in industry and ran a laboratory for a refinery in my 20s. I got bored on computer science and computer engineering ECS and switched into chemical engineer, most switch out of chemical engineering cause they can’t cut it on the mental brain cognitive front and abstract thinking front. I then got a couple of masters of science and went for a Ph.D. in geochemistry, but dropped out to start-up my company cause I saw that all the Ph.D.s just wrote papers for grant money… I figured I’d go make my own capital generator via a business and that went well for years, doubled revenue year of year and kept reinvesting funds, till Red Communist China poisoned me with their IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem weapons of war (e.g. invisible arsenal). So, that’s that. Now, I’m counterstriking the Red Communists and their proxies that have spread like a virus everywhere (cause they use smart viruses to attack dumbed down Westerners), part of their BRAIN parasite tech platform.

I dose at the DNA level and with Rife technologies for total body immersion local and remote. I’m finding that the combined use of hot sauna (180 degF) with hot tub and swimming pool laps to be effective in hydrating the body and removing toxins and immediately following up the water (diamagnetic sourced from natural springs underground) with ozone headbag and ear insufflation with magnetic vortex skyrmion tech effective at slowly disrupting the CCP BRAIN parasite technology and repairing cognitive function. Keep in mind I follow a strict diet to the tee. If you’re interested in working with me, someone who has proven real world 5th generation countermeasures that work, go to www.decontamination.ai and sign-up for the newsletter and site information. You can also get a founding paid subscription here and also buy some for your friends. Cheers to hacking the bezeeums out of Red Communist China and their proxies first at the body/mind level and second with scalar howitzers to remove the contamination from their body and minds (focused on the Molecular Weights MWs only (some extremely contaminated, past the point of no return may simply have to be removed for their own safety and the safety other others that they are harming at the quantum level through entanglement through the dirty magnetic fields on antiquated electrical grids that enable synchronization of CCP PLA MSS Xi’s Magic Weapon (yeh, CCP calls their advanced physics tech magic and has been dumbing down the rest of the world, so they can’t figure out the asymmetric neurostrike attack).

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List of References

[1] https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2020/12/419201/drug-reverses-age-related-mental-decline-within-days

[2] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/gene/5935

phosphorylation-induced memory loss.