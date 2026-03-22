The IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem parasite techby Red Communist China is like a weed, it grows into the body and around the Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology. If you do not remove the weed before it takes the body parts over the body parts die and the weed from Red Communist China and enemies of the state is the only thing holding and loving the body keeping it animated. In order to live through an invisible arsenal attack on the body at the genomic level, counterstriking at the genomic level, nano, meso, micro and macro scale is required utilizing nanotech and biotech with physics and diamagnetic materials. Else the body and mind get taken over and the Ns3 DARPA national security system gets quantum interrupted from inside the human body and deceived due to quantum interrupts from Red Communist China designed specifically to blind America’s eye.

Figure 1: Contamination removed from ear

Figure 2: the tendrils from the IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem parasite by Red Communist China

Figure 3: tendrils without markup

Figure 4: The Red Communist China parasite is like a parasitic weed vine that grows into a shrub and siphons off nutrients, killing the bush and taking over the sunlight. This is what CCP did to the human body.

The tech is also used to disable American CEOs and put them up in the hospital when competing against a Red Communist China backed Western company with a Western Front man or woman.... It pins down the key person and stalls their growth, then CCP backed companies show-up at the government contracting and associated networking meetings to siphon deal-flow and networking opportunities while surrounding, enclosing and slow-killing the American competitor (I know cause CCP and enemies of the state did this to me in 2022 and it FAILED ABJECTLY). Until I figured out the tech stack, it even sabatoged me enlisting into the U.S. Navy as an Officer to counterstrike CCP in 2025 as they nailed me with the parked vehicles and surrogates walking by coughing on me (even got into the household, DAF Veteran that poisoned me via smart IEEE 1906.1 coughing releasing the poison in the air and requesting me to help them travel/commute to certain locations as the nanobiotech is quantum based and when a person observes another person in a dirty magnetic field, it entangles the healthy person’s biofield with the unhealthy person’s biofield (e.g. cyborgs kept alive by Ns3 DARPA tech contaminated with Red Communist China tech) to draw down and siphon the biofield from the healthy person into the unhealthy person ... this is the same thing that ENRON DID to FERC NERC electrical grid by going underfrequency and siphoning power on the electrical grid, but CCP did this with the human body using the magnetic field synchronization for quantun entanglement!

Also, DIA when reviewing a person will interrogate them with their “prayer boxes” the same tech that is used by NSA and “Free Masons”

My great grandfather was a 32 or 33rd free mason... the tech dispatches spirits and if the operator is contaminated then bad stuff happens that is only detectable by the operator of the “prayer box” as it alters the arrow of time. Red Communist China with enemies of the state working with the Dragon have automated this with Artificial Intelligence AI and IEEE 1906.1 quatnum nanobiochem in people, such that it is not only far-field data comms with IEEE 1906.1 but also near-field which is where things get really weird and is what you’re experiencing.

So, if you got people with Red Communist China and enemy of the state quantum nanobiochem parking infront of your place, they’re dispatching not only normal far-field spectrum for IEEE 1906.1 nanotech, but also nanotech itself deployed and the unseen critters residing inside of the people’s bodies and vehicles nailing your property and house. The best defense against the nanotech and unseen critters is to place a bug zapper (cause they’ll release bugs that carry the unseen tech from the void) between your house and the street (make sure at least 20 feet away from anyone walking on sidewalk or street) and turn on the bug zapper with integrated near field transmitter and salt shield, the salt will fragment the nanotech and the bugs will get over-volted and IEEE 1906.1 nanotech circuits fried, and the near field transmitter will attract the unseen critters into it instead of your biofield, as it is stronger, as the bugs accumulate the metals (magnetic and paramagnetic) will further enhance the trap to clean-up your property from the Red Communist China invisible arsenal attack crap nailing Americans that MDs and conventional non TS and Cleared Personnel are CLUELESS about (for good reason, but CCP and enemies of the state have exploited this knowledge gap severely, clouding America’s eye).

FYI, America is flying with a growing blinded eye, thanks to splinter cell nanobiotech from experiments gone wrong and enemies of the state (Red Communist China, George Soros Open Society Foundation (George does not like communism, but is still an enemy of sovereign nation states… just talk to any educated person from Thailand). Proof, DoD veterans pierced. For me, all covid tests during pandemic on me came back negative, but with quantum interruption of visual cortex and observation as confirmed by my toy box experiment, when a kid was full, stored for decades unopened, toy box being reported empty by DoD DAF Veteran that was horribly contaminated by Red Communist China nanotech, I opened the toy box around 2020-2022 by the DoD DAF veteran and confirmed empty and then after realizing I was horribly contaminated decontaminated and then in 2026 reopened the toybox and all my toys were still in it and confirmed this with the same DoD DAF veteran.. this is real life Schrodinger's cat, but instead of alive or dead, toys present or not using IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem to alter a person's perception of reality with synthetic biology overlay.

So therefore enemies of the state have tech to blind America’s eye and mess with medical health test review by MDs and Lab managers and Techs.

Trust no supply chains in pharma or test results or labs that are Red Communist China CCP affiliated as well as food.

Enemies of the state have IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem invisible arsenal weapons that have already pierced Ns3 DARPA tech.

Send a message to me at www.decontamination.aifor information on the vortex device, it works and I have utilized and verified this.