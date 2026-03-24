After helping people decontaminate and fragmenting removed parasites and fully observable parasites I’ve concluded with high confidence Rorschach Inkblots are synthetic biology parasites.

Rorschach Inkblots, a diagnostic test developed by Swiss psychiatrist Hermann Rorschach in 1921. They consist of 10 official cards, some with red (and black) ink, designed to project unconscious personality traits, emotions, and thought processes based on what a person sees. [1]

Key details about the Rorschach test:

The Structure: There are 10 total cards (18 cm × 24 cm), often featuring bilateral symmetry to seem “pleasing to the eye”.

Color Usage: Five cards are black ink, two are black and red, and three are multi-colored.

Purpose: They are used by trained professionals to evaluate personality, personality disorders, and to diagnose mental illness.

Validity: While sometimes considered controversial in popular culture, studies suggest that when properly administered, the Rorschach test is a valid tool in assessing psychology.

Cultural Impact: The “paint splatter” appearance is famous, famously inspiring Andy Warhol’s 1984 art series and influencing the mask for the character Rorschach in the graphic novel Watchmen

The use of “Tell a Vision” (e.g. television) to indicate the parasites inside of a person via Watchmen novel confirms this is KNOWN by the national security and intelligence agencies, but have not disclosed this to the public willingly. I just did, through the grace of God.

Figure 1: Synthetic biology parasite pulled from the head of a human being, note the tail. The use of PEMF H-field and colloidal copper with salt and a magnetic vortex skyrmion field pulled this sucker out of a sinus cavity and pulled the tail of it from the head using a pressurized nasal irrigation with vacuum on the other nostril.

Figure 2: Parasite pulled from head after dosing with DMSO, electrolytes and colloidal silver and copper, but instead of using sinus irrigation system for pressurized pulse and vacuum pull, the use of a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit applied to the side of the head was used and the parasite entered the mouth of the person and then was spit out, I’ve never seen spit symmetric and with a tail…. as the tail resembles the tail in the assembled parasite in the sinus rinse reservoir in figure 1. The floor of the room is salted, so the parasite did not escape, but got fragmented and removed from earth permanently.

Figure 3: Rorschach Test so called ink blots - e.g. parasite images [3]

Rorschach, portrayed by Jackie Earle Haley in Zack Snyder’s 2009 Watchmen film, is a relentless, uncompromising vigilante known for his shifting inkblot mask. Based on the character from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ graphic novel, Rorschach (Walter Joseph Kovacs) investigates a conspiracy to eliminate retired heroes, operating under a brutal personal philosophy that refuses to compromise. [1]

Key Details of Rorschach in the Movie:

Portrayal: Jackie Earle Haley received acclaim for his performance as Rorschach/Walter Kovacs.

The Mask: The film features a “Focus Point” video discussing the production and design of Rorschach’s mask, which represents his shifting, black-and-white view of morality, as shown on IMDbPro.

Philosophy: He is known for his dedication to justice, refusing to compromise even in the face of apocalypse, as mentioned in a Facebook post.

Famous Line: The film features the iconic line: “17 years of being locked in here with me!” referencing his, Facebook post by Jackie Earle Haley [1]

Figure 4: Black Hat Intelligence Community IC funds Hollywood movies for “Tell a Vision” programming and so does Red Communist China CCP PLA MSS - the writing is clear the parasites are in the people and the COVID-19 pandemic injections had some of the vaccine lots inject parasites into people as well as historical use of pharmaceuticals to move these parasites into people for population control and “conversion terrorism” in 5th generation warfare. Over. I hacked the world, through the Grace of God IN THE CLEAR.

Figure 5: Rorschach with Parasite in Head - Synthetic Biology [4]

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List of References:

[1] www.google.com AI

[2] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8395539/#:~:text=Rorschach%20test%20was%20developed%20by,%C3%97%2024%20cm%20in%20size.

[3] https://www.simplypsychology.org/what-is-the-rorschach-inkblot-test.html

[4] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rorschach_(character)