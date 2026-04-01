I kid you not... just did a 20 minute or so salt soak and bath in the decontamination salt prototype 330 gal tote, spoke Hebrew into the water to bless it with essential oils... and then did magnetic vortex skyrmion removal and these “critters popped out” along with this gunk and this wasp.

The critter things in me were sending out tendrils pulling insects and junk in. That is why when priests do exorcisms and weird stuff like frogs pop out of a person, they are cursed and linked with the watchers critters (fallen angel tech).

The salt fragments the nanotech and critters removing the tech from earth permanently. My headache is now GONE. All of this tech that attacked me is part of Red Communist China and Enemy of the State unrestricted war on America. Nobody taught me how to decontaminate from these horrid weapons of war being slung by Red Communist China, I had to research the bible, ancient texts, current technology that was intentionally shelved (e.g. it worked so well pharma had to shelve it cause they’d lose trillions of dollars) and then integrate and apply it.

Decontamination Day 1

330 gallons of aquifer water … do not use rain water or water from a lake or pond, only aquifer water subsurface clean or a municipality water system sourced from subsurface aquifer

2 cups of rock salt… a 40 lb bag is like $10 if that

1 cup of sodium bicarbonate … a 50 lb bag is like $540

Dr. Bronner soap, several squirts from the liquid bottle $15

copper added into the tote via some solid core wire $5

silver added into the tote via some solid core wire $20 used necklace or other source

quartz rocks clear added into the water $25

couple of pellets of chlorine dioxide solution from Saffrax added into the water to sterilize it, I plan on adding ozone to the tote and a heat pump system, kits will be listed at www.decontaminate.ai this month based upon what I’ve built out $25

330 gallon tote $140

kiddy pool $10 (this is the lid on the tote after you cut out the top, so rainwater and gunk, bugs don’t fly into it

gallon of pure life water to drink while in the tote (e.g. your body will dehydrate, so you have to account for the osmotic effect of the salt external to your body in the tote) $1.50

I did two days of the water soak, each time I’d empty the tote and then reinventory it, I’m going to modify it further.

Basically for about $250 I built a decontamination system that works and with another $250 I’ll have ozone, air bubbler and heat pump circulation on it with a cover system. I’ll have these KITS listed at www.decontamination.ai and instructions… the only thing you need to do is source a local IBC non-hazardous IBC tote… if you are shorter than six foot tall, go with 275 gal IBC potable water tote, else go with 330 gal IBC potable water tote.

BUILD: How to prepare the IBC tote for decontamination once you’ve obtained one suitable for potable water use (e.g. non-hazardous):

Loosen the top horizontal brackets that go through the poly propylene holes supporting the plastic and remove them Get a blade and cut out a square hole after moving the brackets out of the way, you want a clear path to cut only the poly propylene, once you get the blade into and through the poly propylene, drag it to slice it with little to no effort, takes two hands, as always cut away from your body for safety if you can. I utilize Milwaukee tools NOT MADE in China and got the 5 blade extra pack as I broke the initial blade while cutting next to the metal, that’s why got to remove the metal brackets so they don’t get in the way and cause the blade to break due to sheer force. Figure 1: Tote 330 gal IBC potable, with the metal brackets removed from the through-hole polypropylene holes that hold up the plastic container part of the tote, so the blade can cut a reasonable hole along the indentions of the tote plastic part. Get a pressure washer or other system to clean out the inside of the tote Relocate the metal brackets such that you can lift your body out of the tote when done decontaminating inside of it and have a small step stool adjacent to the tote to safely get out of it. Figure 2: The hole cut in the tote, such that a person can enter it and soak, after cleaning out the tote and securing the bars to enable easy access into and out of the tote. Get an aquarium fish air pump (compressor) and a bubbler with a plastic hose and run it into the tote for air circulation

This part costs about $250 and I empty the tote out after each decontamination session for the initial ten or so decontamination sessions and then

I’ll do some updated photographs on the tote and publish it all here and at www.decontamination.ai

Here is what came out of my body after two sessions in this tote… on Day 2… I converted my workshop floor into a salt room, where I utilize the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit immediately after I take a plunge in the 330 gal tote, then I spit out the critter parasite parts onto the salt floor and they fragment out on the salt in weird patterns with the tendrils (still actively trying to move, getting fragmented into the salt on the ground and removed from earth permanently). The wasp after it came out, resulted in my headache subsiding significantly. These critters have tendrils that pull in insects, bugs, etc. into the human body, it is all super weird and digusting. You don’t want intentional and unintentional contamination in your God given body, Red Communist China has re-written the book on unrestricted war and has pulled up ancient tech and repurposed it with IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology, to make a truly horrid attack vector on the rest of the world. Their weapons are now in the clear and how to decontaminate from them…. this method is economical and accessible to anyone.

Keep in mind the bathtubs at this location are steel and electrified, so even though I was taking a bath with the same protocol above, it would grow via EMF and electricity the parasite tech and contamination in my God given body, so I had to find a location on the property that was not electrified, so a tote on an old wood deck made the most sense to not be connected to the ground that is electrified due to subsurface dirty electrical distribution lines.

Figure 3: another critter with tendrils that was removed from the tote

Figure 4: this was a larger critter on the left side of head that was removed, my voice changed back to a normal happy state as reported by a retired DAF veteran

Figure 5: The wasp, came out when I was removing the contamination in my body with the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit and when I spit out the parasite the wasp appeared in the secured clean room (UVabc, Winnex plasma air filter, IR)

Figure 6: The wasp, I did not touch it directly, fragmented it on salt and nailed it with bleach… talking with priests who do exorcisms and stuff, they say that anything seen that is removed is cursed, so removing this make sense. Keep in mind my property at 3820 Washington Avenue New Orleans, LA had been arsoned and weird Voodoo bones and stuff placed in weird patterns by the useful idiot CCP surrogates on Tik Tok. I also had found dead animals placed in the bed of my F-450 work truck… truly Americans are being used as tool bags by Red Communist China via advanced technology and weird ancient tech to attack Americans in ways that conventional military men and women do not understand. This is truly a battle of good vs. evil, even though CCP has the angels vs. demons psyop going via Tik Tok, this data here proves that evil exists and CCP has weaponized it on an AUTOMATED AI basis with nanotech to spread intentional contamination… CCP uses these weird nanotech critters to pull insects into people’s God given bodies and then the insects result in V2K or noise in my case… I think the V2K results when it tunes and calibrates, but since I nail the contamination with the magnetic vortex skyrmion it never has the opportunity to calibrate and synchronize with the other local contamination or non-local via quantum after synchronization uplink… the quantum is also used by George Soros for virtual nation states attacking national sovereignty in America.

Important Note: I signed-up for a membership at a local gym with an indoor swimming pool, hot tub, etc. and did that for a month, but the silver on my wrists got darker and more contaminated. I then reviewed the water and the hot tub and pool were contaminated by the locals that utilize it and the owners were not changing the water out fast enough (cause that costs money) to decontaminate it. So then I went ahead and tested out this system here. Therefore, do not swim in promiscious waters or shared community water/pools if you are dealing with contamination issues, it will not help, only make it worse as I found out. Keep in mind I could not find a local indoor salt water pool or hot tub via membership, so had to go with chlorine and that also did not help very much. I think only salt water and chlorine dioxide solution can help decontaminate from these horrid weapons of unrestricted war, so avoid chlorine community pools and chlorinated water to decontaminate from my lessons learned.

The enemies are:

The Dragon The Fallen, via The Watchers parasites The Black Nobility The Voodoo People Red Communist China CCP Enemies of the State, such as George Soros Open Society Foundation Black Hat Intelligence Community IC …. unknown unknowns. Cursed Dementor Wasp: Known for injecting venom into cockroaches, hijacking their minds, and forcing them to walk to a nest to be eaten alive.

I’ve painted a fairly large target on me, so all of the above groups have attacked me so far, through the grace of God, I keep hacking and reverse engineering their covert weapons of war…. in the clear. Over.