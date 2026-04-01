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Will's avatar
Will
4d

After seeing that I am deeply concerned.

I have a question. When I come within two to three feet of certain students I feel something that resembles an electrostatic discharge. The hair on my arms and head feels as if it is crawling. Could this be from the Tesla coil effect of someone who has an advanced level of this tech in them that ypu have discussed in previous postings?

I hope the worst of this has past for you. I am looking forward to you new website opening up soon.

My God's lifht shine upon you always.

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2 replies by Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E. and others
Henry's avatar
Henry
4d

How did it come out of your head - from under skin, or out of ear, nose mouth?

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1 reply by Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
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