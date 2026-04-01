Decontamination.ai 120 | IEEE 1906.1 Nanotechnology Black BRAIN Wasp - part of Unrestricted War Tactics by Red Communist China's BRAIN parasite portfolio
Yesterday, while decontaminating utilizing a tote 330 gal system followed by a magnetic vortex skyrmion system with prior ozone, a dementor wasp flew out of my head and my headache went away.
Over the past several years, I’d get a horrible headache and sting in the left side of my head when writing about Red Communist China and working against Red Communist China, including enlisting in the Navy as an Officer, where I got brutally attacked while going through the onboarding phase via IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology LOTL and apparently a nanotech enabled dementor wasp that was integrated with the CCP BRAIN parasite technology (e.g. think bioedge compute nanotech swarm tech, but in the human body, the body is the battleground and apparently evil is creative).
Anyways, here it is, a great black wasp or a dementor wasp removed from my body when I removed the nanotech “critter” that is based upon The Watcher (e.g. fallen angel BRAIN parasites) that CCP has weaponized and automated via AI with their IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanotechnology.
Literally, since I was nailed in 2022 when going for a Phase 2 SBIR and STTR after successful completion of Phase 1 SBIR and STTR, I kept getting “stung” by something when I’d work to counter Red Communist China and it caused enough of an issue for me to visit a hospital in 2022 with a “headache” which the abjectly failed to address, both Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, LA and Ochsner abjectly failed to address the headache. Turns out the headache was from a dementor wasp that somehow entered my God given body and was integrated with some type of weird Watcher BRAIN parasite technology that the Rorschach inkblots are based off of (post WW1).
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After seeing that I am deeply concerned.
I have a question. When I come within two to three feet of certain students I feel something that resembles an electrostatic discharge. The hair on my arms and head feels as if it is crawling. Could this be from the Tesla coil effect of someone who has an advanced level of this tech in them that ypu have discussed in previous postings?
I hope the worst of this has past for you. I am looking forward to you new website opening up soon.
My God's lifht shine upon you always.
How did it come out of your head - from under skin, or out of ear, nose mouth?