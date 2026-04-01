Over the past several years, I’d get a horrible headache and sting in the left side of my head when writing about Red Communist China and working against Red Communist China, including enlisting in the Navy as an Officer, where I got brutally attacked while going through the onboarding phase via IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology LOTL and apparently a nanotech enabled dementor wasp that was integrated with the CCP BRAIN parasite technology (e.g. think bioedge compute nanotech swarm tech, but in the human body, the body is the battleground and apparently evil is creative).

Anyways, here it is, a great black wasp or a dementor wasp removed from my body when I removed the nanotech “critter” that is based upon The Watcher (e.g. fallen angel BRAIN parasites) that CCP has weaponized and automated via AI with their IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanotechnology.

Figure 1: Great Black Wasp Black wasps, such as the Great Black Wasp and various spider wasps, paralyze prey—including katydids, crickets, and spiders—by stinging them with venom, which keeps the victim alive but immobilized to serve as fresh food for their larva

Literally, since I was nailed in 2022 when going for a Phase 2 SBIR and STTR after successful completion of Phase 1 SBIR and STTR, I kept getting “stung” by something when I’d work to counter Red Communist China and it caused enough of an issue for me to visit a hospital in 2022 with a “headache” which the abjectly failed to address, both Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, LA and Ochsner abjectly failed to address the headache. Turns out the headache was from a dementor wasp that somehow entered my God given body and was integrated with some type of weird Watcher BRAIN parasite technology that the Rorschach inkblots are based off of (post WW1).

Figure 2: The wasp that got removed as soon as the “critter” nanotech BRAIN parasite with tendrils was spit out from my mouth onto the ground. Yep, this is horrid digusting, but what Red Communist China is doing to covertly assassinate Americans… MDs are not trained on this, quite honestly I don’t know if anyone is trained on the most evil people on earth covertly assassinating Americans with this tech. Now the information is in the clear.