Decontamination.ai 121 | Graphene Oxide Globule Removed
With the use of ozone it takes the reduced graphene oxide rGO and makes graphene oxide GO and then with the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit the GO can be extracted with cd-EDTA sinus flush.
With the use of ozone it takes the reduced graphene oxide rGO and makes graphene oxide GO and then with the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit the GO can be extracted with cd-EDTA sinus flush. This is part of the material base that Red Communist China utilizes to move their Gu worm around in the body and brain, it then accumulates mold, fungus and other gunk and goes black. At first the gunk removed was all black, but now it is white, e.g. graphene oxide.
America is invaded by Red Communist China already, if anyone else tells you different they’re lying or compromised.
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